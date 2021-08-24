Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How To Top Pumpkin Spice? Peet's Coffee Introduces Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew For Fall

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee announces its new limited-edition fall menu, featuring a new plant-based Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew and a fresh new take on Peet's popular and craveworthy Chicken & Waffles S andwich.

The fall menu, available August 25th at participating coffeebars, brings back seasonal beverage favorites, Pumpkin Latte and Maple Latte, along with an exclusive Maple Oat Frappé available to Peetnik Rewards members on the Peet's app and online. Peet's is also featuring its Vine & Walnut Autumn 2021 Blend, named in honor of the company's original coffeebar at the corner of Vine St. and Walnut St. in Berkeley, California.

Peak Pumpkin Season This fall, Peet's is introducing a fresh twist on pumpkin spice with its new cold brew innovation: Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew, which pairs a silky pumpkin pie flavored oat milk foam over smooth Baridi Blend cold brew coffee. The result is a refreshing pumpkin cold brew beverage with just the right notes of baked pumpkin custard, creamy foam whip, and sweet seasonal spices. In addition, the fall menu brings back customer favorites, Peet's Pumpkin Latte and Maple Latte, which are available hot or iced. Peetnik Rewards members can also enjoy exclusive menu items, like Peet's Maple Oat Frappé, which combines sweet maple flavors, Baridi Blend cold brew, and velvety oat milk, all blended with ice.

"Our fall beverage line is one of the most anticipated menus of the year, and this year we wanted to take our craft even further with a new Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew," said Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator at Peet's Coffee. "How could we top pumpkin spice? With a pumpkin pie-spiced oat milk microfoam, of course. We know our customers count on Peet's for new tastes and coffee experiences and this menu delivers the flavors and crisp sensations of fall with greater variety than ever before."

Peet's 2021 Fall Limited Time Menu and Roasts include:

  • Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew Starting with refreshing Baridi Blend cold brew coffee, then topped with a luscious layer of silky, pumpkin pie-spiced oat milk microfoam for a sweet and quenching beverage with a smooth coffee taste.
  • Pumpkin LatteHand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the richness of pumpkin. Topped with a sprinkling of seasonal spices for an essential autumn treat.
  • Maple LatteHand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the seasonal sweetness of maple.
  • Maple Oat Frappé (Exclusive to Peetnik Rewards Members)Smooth Baridi Blend cold brew blended with ice, velvety oat milk, and a touch of maple sweetness.
  • The Chicken & Waffles SandwichA new and extra craveworthy version of Peet's original Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, comprising two maple waffles topped with a crispy layer of toasted gouda cheese, savory chicken sausage, bacon, and a custom sweet & spiced spread, all crafted to satisfy cravings any time of day.
  • Return to Vine & WalnutNamed after the original Peet's Coffee location at the corner of Vine St. and Walnut St. in Berkeley, California, this medium roast blend is inspired by the flavors of the season. Vine & Walnut Autumn 2021 Blend is a limited-edition blend showcasing coffees from Ethiopia, with notes of dried fruit and warm spice, big body, floral notes, and sparkling acidity. This is the fifth year Peet's has offered this autumn blend honoring its first coffeebar, and the blend can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Custom Pumpkin SpiceAll Peet's pumpkin beverages are made with a custom Monin gourmet syrup specially designed to hit just the right spiced baked pumpkin notes. The syrup is available only at Peet's and has no added dairy, allowing guests who prefer plant-based foods to enjoy this season's beverages.

Peet's limited time only beverage offerings are available at participating Peet's coffeebars while supplies last through November 2 nd, 2021. The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich will be available until January 2 nd, 2022. All Peet's items can be ordered via the Peet's app for easy pick-up or delivery. Learn more at peets.com/fall.

About Peet's Coffee:Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 17,000 grocery, convenience and mass stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-top-pumpkin-spice-peets-coffee-introduces-pumpkin-oat-foam-cold-brew-for-fall-301361324.html

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Beans#Gourmet Coffee#Oat Milk#Food Drink#Maple Latte#Peetnik Rewards#Peak Pumpkin Season#Peet S Pumpkin Latte#Peet S Maple Oat Frapp#Vine Walnutnamed#Vine St#Custom Pumpkin#Americans#Rtd#Leed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksi am baker

No-Bake Apple Pie

No-Bake Apple Pie has all the flavors of an apple pie, but it is made with a graham cracker crust and you don’t even need to turn on your oven! Try Dwight’s Caramel Apple Pie for another delicious apple pie recipe. No-Bake Apple Pie. There is something so great about...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst New Coffee Drinks This Fall, Dietitian Says

Got fall feels? Here's a fun fact: If you were one of many who predicted the arrival of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte today, you were spot-on. In the 18 years since the PSL debuted, it's generated loyalty unlike any other seasonal drink. In fact, a representative for Starbucks cited an estimate to Eat This, Not That! of more than 500 million pumpkin spice lattes sold since 2003 in the U.S.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods With More Sugar Than Ice Cream, Says Science

If you thought ice cream was the sugariest thing in your diet, we challenge you to guess again. There are plenty of foods out there that secretly pack a lot of sugar—even more than what's in a serving of sweet ice cream. We're not trying to make you feel bad for eating these foods, though. Instead, we want to make sure you have some perspective on how much sugar you're eating each day so that you can stay on top of your health.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

I Tried Starbucks's New Fall Drink, and It's — Dare I Say — Better Than a Pumpkin Spice Latte

A new drink is joining Starbucks's fall lineup, and surprise: it's not pumpkin-flavored. Available to order starting today, the Apple Crisp Macchiato is the coffee chain's latest creation, layered with flavors of apple and brown sugar — like the filling of an apple pie — with espresso, steamed milk, and "caramelized-spiced apple drizzle." I taste-tested the new beverage before its grand debut, and I'm here to report that it's as delicious as it sounds. In fact, I think I even prefer it over the highly coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte.
RelationshipsElite Daily

40 Fall Engagement Captions That You’ll Adore A Pumpkin Spice Latte

Autumn isn’t just a time for pumpkin spice lattes and multi-colored leaf piles. It’s also a time to fall in love. In fact, many couples may be getting engaged, which is why you’ll want to have some fall engagement captions on hand for when your partner pops the question. Perhaps you’ve already said yes to the love of your life and told your close friends and family. Now, you’re ready to make it Instagram official. To go along with your ring pics and couple selfies, you’ll need some good engagement quotes and captions to help announce the news.
Food & DrinksBHG

Starbucks Just Released New Pumpkin Spice Coffee Products You Can Make at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us—and no, I'm not talking about Christmas. Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns at the end of every August, and we're just counting down the days until we can grab one from the drive-thru. But until then, Starbucks is making it easier than ever to enjoy the classic flavor from home (and even save some money doing so!).
Food & DrinksPopculture

Starbucks Expands Its Pumpkin Spice Empire to Your Local Grocery Shelf

Starbucks fans will not have to go to their local cafe to get Pumpkin Spice flavored coffee. The company is launching a line of fall-inspired products to be sold at grocery stores so you can get the Pumpkin Spice flavor without leaving your home. There will even be a Pumpkin Spice flavored non-dairy creamer available.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Jamba Juice Has Good News For Fans Of Its Pumpkin Smash Smoothie

Few seasonal flavors have a hold on American culture quite like pumpkin. Every fall, brands and restaurants compete for the best take on the ubiquitous comfort flavor, and pumpkin-inspired beverages and snacks fill menus at our favorite cafes and the aisles at all the grocery stores. It's for a good reason, too. Pumpkin spice is delicious, and the scent, flavor, and creamy texture all combine in your mouth to form the perfect culinary portal to autumn nostalgia.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Dunkin’ Is Launching A Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew That’ll Keep You Energized

Dunkin’s fall menu is officially arriving on Aug. 18, which means you’ll be able to enjoy the flavors of cozy season so soon. Along with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Dunkin’ is dropping a festive new iced sip that’ll put a twist on your usual morning coffee: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. If you’re wondering how much caffeine is in Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, rest assured it’ll give you a boost of energy.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Dunkin’s Fall Drinks Will Be Available Soon

Fall is arriving at Dunkin‘ earlier than ever before this year, with pumpkin and apple drinks and fall sweet treats coming to menus on Aug. 18. Along with their classic pumpkin-flavored beverages and sweet treats, they have also added three new fall drinks that sound perfect for a crisp fall morning.
Food & Drinks104.1 WIKY

When Will Pumpkin Spice Latte Make Its Return To Starbucks?

It’s almost time for the return of Pumpkin Spice Latte! But when?. Pop Sugar’s been keeping track and here’s their breakdown: They say, “Since 2018, Starbucks has released its Pumpkin Spice Latte in August, first Aug. 28 in 2018 and then Aug. 27 in 2019. In 2020, it came out with its earliest PSL release ever on Aug. 25.”
Food & DrinksThrillist

Dunkin’ Drops New Fall Flavors and They’re Not Just Pumpkin

Let's be real. It's mid-August. It's hot outside. Nobody's about to retire their bathing suit for the season and break out their flannels... And yet, big food brands are unleashing a cornucopia of pumpkin spice menu items and other fall-themed products. Dunkin', in particular, is going all out this year with its premature fall menu update.
RecipesWXIA 11 Alive

Get ready for fall: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here — at least at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ will make its pumpkin flavored coffee and espresso, spiced drinks and autumn bakery treats available earlier than ever before. The fall menu will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by Wednesday, Aug. 18, for a limited time through...
RestaurantsThrillist

Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Lineup Is Here Earlier Than Ever with All-New Menu Items

Like it or not, summer is nearly over. Pumpkin spice-flavored food and drink is slowly creeping its way back onto menus everywhere, including Dunkin'. Although there are still plenty of hot days ahead, it's definitely not too early to shift into fall mode. Dunkin' is rolling out its fall menu earlier than ever before, bringing back some classics and debuting some new flavors as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy