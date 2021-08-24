Silicon Labs To Host Smart Home Security Panel Moderated By Arrow Electronics At Works With 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Report, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world today announced the addition of a panel of IoT security leaders at Works With 2021. The security panel, " Smart Home Security and the User Experience," will feature panelists from the ioXt Alliance and X-Force Red IBM Security, who will lead an insightful analysis moderated by Arrow Electronics and focused on the state of smart home security products and the user experience - one of the most talked about topics in the IoT. IoT security leaders will discuss the ever-increasing volume of smart home security solutions, interoperability challenges and the behind-the-scenes wireless technology enabling these devices to be securely connected.

More details on the virtual panel can be found below:

WHO : An expert panel of IoT security experts, including:

: An expert panel of IoT security experts, including: Wayne Dragon, global IoT solutions manager, Arrow Electronics, which guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers

Brad Ree, chief technology officer, ioXt Alliance, a group of manufacturers, industry alliances and government organizations dedicated to harmonizing best security practices and establishing testable standards that give retailers and consumers product confidence in a highly connected world

Adam Laurie, hardware hacking expert, X-Force Red IBM Security, a global team of hackers hired to break into organizations and uncover risky vulnerabilities that attackers may use for personal gain

WHY ATTEND: As the landscape of IoT continues to evolve, so do security threats. Currently, over 40% of smart homes have at least one device vulnerable to cyberattacks that can make the whole home vulnerable. IoT product developers and producers have an obligation to ensure consumers feel safe and secure in their homes, and part of that obligation includes creating products that are secure for consumers to buy off the shelf. As the IoT market continues to grow, discussions like these are critical to understanding what next steps can be taken to further improve the smart home security user experience.

As the landscape of IoT continues to evolve, so do security threats. Currently, over 40% of smart homes have at least one device vulnerable to cyberattacks that can make the whole home vulnerable. IoT product developers and producers have an obligation to ensure consumers feel safe and secure in their homes, and part of that obligation includes creating products that are secure for consumers to buy off the shelf. As the IoT market continues to grow, discussions like these are critical to understanding what next steps can be taken to further improve the smart home security user experience. WHERE: Register here.

Register here. WHEN: Tuesday, September 14, 1:45 PM CDT

If you are media interested in attending the Works With 2021 press conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 11:00 AM CDT, please register here .

About Works With

Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here.

For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Report is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Connect with Silicon Labs

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-to-host-smart-home-security-panel-moderated-by-arrow-electronics-at-works-with-2021-301360789.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs