Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Alignment Healthcare Announces Special Blog Post On What Seniors Need To Know About Staying Safe, COVID-19 Vaccinations And The Delta Variant

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic continues with new concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) today announced a special blog post on how seniors can continue to stay safe and healthy during the surge. Read the full post here at https://www.alignmenthealthcare.com/What-Seniors-Need-to-Know-about-the-Delta-Variant.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have been proactively checking in our seniors, offering added day-to-day support, such as delivering meals, access to transportation to grocery stores or helping them schedule vaccination appointments," said Dr. Arta Bakshandeh, chief medical information officer, Alignment Healthcare. "We also hosted a series of virtual town halls to answer member questions, and share vital information related to COVID-19. To date, 80-90 percent of our members have been vaccinated with at least the first dose."

In 2021, Alignment also launched a virtual-first health plan to enable seniors to seek safe and convenient care during the pandemic. Powered by the company's proprietary technology platform, AVA ®, our care teams were able to remotely monitor members' health status in real time every 30 minutes, including those with COVID-19.

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact

Priya ShahmPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Covid 19#Health Plan#Blog#Vaccinations#Special Blog Post#Orange#Alhc#Ava#Medicare Advantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsscitechdaily.com

What You Need To Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots and Third Vaccine Doses

University of Chicago Assoc. Prof. Emily Landon answers common questions about additional vaccine doses. Increasingly, research shows many people who have weakened immune systems haven’t been able to receive full protection from their COVID-19 vaccines. Unlike healthy people who’ve been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, immunocompromised people’s bodies may not produce enough protective antibodies after two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This could leave them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, especially as more contagious variants circulate in a community.
Public HealthQuad Cities Onlines

Genesis Health System announces COVID-19 vaccination deadline for all staff

Genesis Health System is giving its employees until November to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health care provider announced Wednesday it will require its more than 5,000 employees and medical staff to receive the vaccine by Nov. 8. Staff also have the option to request a religious or medical exemption by the same date.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Alignment, Rite Aid team up on new Medicare Advantage plan

Alignment Health Plan is offering a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan alongside Rite Aid, the companies announced Aug. 16. The co-branded plan will be offered to six markets in Southern California, which holds 3.6 million Medicare-eligible residents, according to the announcement. Plan members will be given an Access On-Demand Concierge "black...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. “The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as...
Health ServicesFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: How COVID-19 Has Changed Healthcare Forever

Although epidemics and pandemics have had major impacts on our history, COVID-19 occurred at a unique time in our world. Just as the prior pandemics such as the Spanish Flu of 1918 caused great loss and disruption of life, the present pandemic has created major changes in healthcare delivery as an acute response to dealing with its effects. With all of the medical and social consequences of COVID-19, our entire delivery system has been disrupted, resulting in novel solutions in healthcare delivery in the USA. Some of these changes will be welcomed and everlasting ones while others may be unintended outcomes of the pandemic.
Public Healthriverjournalonline.com

What You Need to Know about the Delta Variant: From NewYork-Presbyterian’s Health Matters

After months of declining infection rates in the United States, Covid-19 cases are on the rise again due to the highly contagious Delta variant. On July 27, the CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people given new evidence on the transmissibility of the Delta variant, adding a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people may choose to wear a mask in these settings regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from Covid -19 or have someone in their family who is. NewYork-Presbyterian’s Health Matters gives you the latest information on what you need to know.
Public Healthalreporter.com

UAB Health System to require COVID-19 vaccinations for hospital, clinic staff

UAB Health System will require workers at UAB’s hospitals and clinics to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 12, UAB announced Tuesday. “This decision was made after an extensive review and has been approved as the standard of care by the Medical Executive Committee,” Said UAB Health System CEO Reid Jones in a statement. “The scientific data demonstrate that vaccination is the primary way to protect our most vulnerable patients and our community from COVID-19. We join an extensive list of other major health systems across the country that have announced they also will require COVID-19 vaccinations of their faculty and staff.
Public Healthmulticare.org

The delta variant: What to know, how to stay healthy

Just as summer winds down, the delta variant, a mutated form of the virus that causes COVID-19, is accelerating across the region, fueling a spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the delta variant may account for more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases across the state.
Public HealthFlorida Times-Union

What you need to celebrate Labor Day weekend safely among delta variant concerns

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As summer slowly winds down, we may start to shift our focus to fall, whether it's gearing up for school or counting down the days until cooler temperatures replace the unpleasant heat waves. But it's not time to break out the hoodies and pumpkin spice just yet, we've got one last hurrah before summer's over: Labor Day weekend.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Pfizer Working On Specialized Vaccine Targeting COVID-19 Delta Variant: CEO

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) CEO said the company is working on a specialized vaccine targeting the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. What Happened: “We are making a specialized vaccine for Delta. I am almost certain that we will not need it because the booster shot of the current vaccine is very, very, very effective against Delta,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt on Monday.
Public HealthKETV.com

Immanuel Senior Living announces vaccine mandate for employees

Workers at Immanuel retirement, assisted-living and senior care centers must get a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of their employment. “Our mission is at the forefront of this decision. Those we serve, our seniors, are at the greatest risk from COVID-19," Said Immanuel Medical Director Dr. Devin Fox in a news release Monday.
Public Healthmy40.tv

Pardee announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all employees

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following Monday morning's announcement that the FDA had fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Pardee UNC Health Care announced it will require all employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 12, 2021. A press release from the hospital says the new policy will also let employees submit a...
Public Healthmckinneyonline.com

What people should know about the Delta variant

As viruses spread, they constantly change. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have emerged and spread around the world. Recently, you may have heard a lot about the "Delta" variant, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Health ServicesAMA

Telehealth essentials every private physician practice must know

Along with many other kinds of health care organizations, private physician practices nationwide quickly adapted to the needs of the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing telehealth to enable their patients to access care remotely. Surveys show that patients and doctors value the addition of telehealth as another modality for delivering care....
Public Healthwpr.org

Why Is The Delta Variant More Contagious?: Your Questions About New COVID-19 Variants, Vaccines And Booster Shots, Answered

Terry Cummings has been following all the rules. For the past year and a half, the 63-year-old retiree from Rhinelander has given up travel and eating indoors at restaurants. He's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but he has questions about the delta variant of the disease. He's a fly fisherman, and next month he'll be traveling to Missouri for a wedding. If he feels OK about the extra travel, he said, "there's a river in Arkansas that I always wanted to try."
Public HealthMedical News Today

What to know about COPD and COVID-19 vaccinations

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for conditions that result in breathing difficulties. As it affects the lungs, it can increase the risk of severe complications from COVID-19. Therefore, it is advisable for those living with COPD to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. COPD...

Comments / 0

Community Policy