NJFX Announces Appointment Of Gabe Pannella To Vice President Of Business Development

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX, the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities, welcomes Gabe Pannella as Vice President of Business Development. In this position, Pannella will build upon the success of NJFX's robust ecosystem of 25 carriers and four subsea cable systems to develop relationships with enterprise businesses.

Pannella first played a leadership role during his tenure at Metromedia Fiber Networks in the late '90s. He then joined Abovenet after the company reorganized, and he spent more than a decade bringing his expertise and knowledge about network architecture to executives at dozens of the country's top 100 financial institutions. Pannella's strong business development background with top names in the connectivity industry including Lightower, Zayo, Zenfi Networks, and data center industry expertise with companies such as Digital Realty, Cyxtera, and CoreSite that make him the ideal candidate.

"Gabe brings a wealth of experience and will further our goal of servicing the enterprise market. NJFX creates a level of transparency by educating the enterprise market on carrier network architecture and illustrates why it's crucial to have reliable, resilient, and redundant routes for their business," comments Gil Santaliz, Founder and CEO of NJFX. "NJFX enables dark fiber network access on subsea cables. Customers can create and maintain their own private optical networks bypassing carrier hotels and eliminating unnecessary points of failure."

NJFX not only has colocation services; its large and diverse ecosystem offers customers access to a wide variety of domestic, international carriers and internet exchanges.

"I am looking forward to bringing the story of this vibrant and trusted NJFX ecosystem to prospective enterprise customers," states Pannella. "As more and more businesses realize the importance of well-architected networks, they will require access to multiple routes to serve their customers."

Over the last 25 years, Pannella has played roles that range from interconnection to data center colocation, thus providing a thorough understanding of how both industries operate. During Hurricane Sandy, Pannella played an essential role with his mission-critical customers to maintain available connectivity options in the New York metro area.

The pandemic has highlighted the growing significance of residential IP networks as no longer for entertainment purposes only. NJFX has taken the lead in making those networks available today bypassing the public internet. The surge in digital services usage places tremendous pressure on the internet to further handle the rise in traffic volumes and shifting patterns of demand that can potentially affect the end-user experience.

Pannella will be joining the NJFX team at International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2021, taking place August 29th through September 1st at National Harbor, MD along with an available virtual option. Register now to sit in on the Subsea Connect Panel, on which Gil Santaliz will share his expertise.

About NJFXNJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and campus in Wall, NJ. The unique facility operationally supports high and low-density colocation solutions with 24/7 support. It is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to the Havfrue/AEC2, Seabras, TGN1 & TGN2 subsea cable systems.

