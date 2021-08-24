Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Reports On Product Roadmap And Market Needs

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

CLAYMONT, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) provides an update on wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai's, current plans to upgrade its Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) workforce management (WFM) software, including the addition of a mobile interface in the coming months.

Enigmai, currently focused on development of a series of upgrades to its proprietary software, has determined to also add a mobile application to further enhance the software package. This decision was a direct result of feedback from current customers and potential customers that have reviewed the software suite and have been invited to provide invaluable product feedback. Many of those companies emphasized the benefit of a mobile application in order to enable them to better serve their employees and streamline management needs.

"After talking to many companies with different needs in the WFM world, we understood that there is a growing need for a mobile app as a valuable add-on to our existing upgrade plans. We have listened to current and future clients and will be developing this mobile app immediately upon completion of the client upgrades already in progress," said Ms. Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development.

The new mobile app will be designed to help Enigmai meet the needs of a wider range of customers and greatly improve customer service. As of now, there are no release dates set for the launch of this additional improvement to our EBS suite. The development is expected to commence once the company has completed the first phase client interface development which is currently ongoing.

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of GSPT, added, "I am extremely excited that Enigmai's enhanced product roadmap is being defined with input from current and future customers, and I am pleased with the teams' decision to develop a mobile app as the next step in the EBS product development cycle. I am positive that the addition of the mobile app will continue to make our software offering extremely competitive in the marketplace and offer our sales team even more diverse customer enrollment opportunities. Golden Star will support funding this critical development."

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day's HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management's extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadmap#Mobile Application#Software#Smartphone App#Claymont#Gspt#Wfm#Ebs#Israeli#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
BusinessBenzinga

Worksport Forms Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Terravis Energy

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) has announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Terravis Energy Inc. The move is in line with the company's aim to expand its energy creation and storage markets. Terravis Energy will focus on harnessing and advancing renewable, green energy-based technologies. Worksport CEO Steven Rossi's father, Lorenzo...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

SPI's Subsidiary RideZoomers Launches Zoomer 2 To The Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced starting this month its wholly owned RideZoomers, Inc. subsidiary, will be launching the Zoomer 2 mode electric scooter.
Businessmartechseries.com

Accedian and Cisco Collaborate to Elevate Dynamic Service Assurance and Improve Customer Experiences

– Accedian to become an official member of the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus Program. Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cisco to deliver unrivaled business insights through a cloud-native, single pane-of-glass view of network and service performance. Cisco will offer Accedian’s Skylight for near real-time network performance monitoring, analytics and assurance within its Cisco Crosswork Network Automation platform to offer Accedian Skylight for Cisco Network Automation, a complete solution for orchestrated service assurance.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Best Free Cloud Project Management Software and Tools

This post lists down the best free cloud project management software. Cloud-based project management tools enable you to create, organize, and manage your projects from anywhere. You can simply create a free account on these cloud project manager’s websites and then log in to start using them. As you create projects on the cloud, you can access all your projects and manage them from anywhere. You just need a web browser to log in to your account and then you can start managing your project on any device.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Lucid Announces Lucidspark Integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps to Enhance Collaboration

Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark, with Microsoft Azure DevOps. The Lucidspark Cards for Azure DevOps Cloud integration takes software development planning to the next level with enhanced collaboration and data-driven visuals. Technical teams can come together in a shared, flexible workspace to visualize backlogs, delivery plans, and work items pulled directly from Azure DevOps, enabling users to more effectively identify project roadblocks, complete retrospectives and visualize customer journeys. The bidirectional sync ensures every new idea and action item is captured across both platforms, keeping development teams aligned and working together seamlessly.
Technologymartechseries.com

Observe.AI Expands Into Omnichannel Customer Experience Market With ScopeAI Acquisition

The leader in Contact Center AI announces new omnichannel conversation intelligence offerings that uncover new insights from customer interactions. Observe.AI, the leader in Contact Center AI, announced its entry into omnichannel conversation intelligence following its acquisition of ScopeAI, a company that automatically extracts actionable insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media. This announcement comes at the heels of Observe.AI’s monumental year of 300% revenue growth and a $50M Series B funding round led by Menlo Ventures, bringing the company’s total amount of funding to $89M.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Machine Tool Market In India 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. And DMG MORI Co. Ltd. | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.9 billion is expected in the machine tool market in India during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the machine tool market in India in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Softwarehomenewshere.com

Veson Nautical Announces Acquisition of Data Solutions Product Oceanbolt

Innovative Market Data Solution for Bulk Commodities and Shipping Operations Acquired by Commercial Maritime Software Leader. BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Veson Nautical, the global market leader for commercial maritime software, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Oceanbolt, a dynamic data solutions product for bulk commodity trade flow analysis and marine shipping intelligence.
SoftwareRebel Yell

Cloud Advertising Market Is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology

JCMR Recently announced Global Cloud Advertising Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Cloud Advertising study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Cloud Advertising Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology, Google, Imagine Communications, Adobe Systems, IBM, Marin Software.
MarketsRebel Yell

Cannabis Testing Market Research Report 2021 | Latest Trends | Size Estimation with Top Keyplayers – CloudLIMS, GenTech Scientific, Synfine Research Ltd, etc.

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Cannabis Testing market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.
Retaildcvelocity.com

Cargo Expreso partners with LogiNext and Oracle for Express Parcel Delivery

Sao Paulo, Brazil and New York, USA- September 1, 2021. Cargo Expreso, a Grupo Almo company in the business of delivering parcels and couriers in Central America, has partnered with LogiNext, a global logistics deep tech company. The main driver of this partnership is to accelerate its digital transformation and deliver a superior customer experience, a process that is led by KPMG.
Technologymartechseries.com

Workato Launches Global Alliance and Strategic Partnership with HCL to Bring New Integration and Automation Solutions to Enterprise Customers

Mutual enterprise customers worldwide can implement Workato integration and automation solutions at scale with the help of HCL’s trusted expert consultants. Workato, the leading and fastest-growing enterprise automation platform, announced a new partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company. Together, they are introducing ADvantage Workato, a unique set of offerings and integrations with the Workato platform to support end-to-end business transformation through data/application integration and process automation, all with the help of trusted HCL expert consultants.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

AliianceBlock Unveils Product Roadmap

AllianceBlock, the chain-agnostic protocol, has today unveiled a new technical roadmap. It outlines the upcoming milestones that will bring AllianceBlock’s vision of bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional finance closer by remedying issues that exist in both spheres and linking the two worlds of finance together. Under AllianceBlock’s new...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Google, ServiceNow, Oracle, Zoho, Workday

Global Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are OutSystems, Quick Base, Mendix, Salesforce, Appian, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Google, Oracle, Zoho, Workday, Kintone, Betty Blocks, Bubble, WaveMaker & AgilePoint.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market to Display Massive Growth in Near Future, Players - DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Breg, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, and Alcare Company Ltd

The Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
TechnologyTire Review

Bolt on Technology Partners With Tekmetric

Bolt On Technology has partnered with Tekmetric to bring its digital vehicle inspections, text payment and other customer engagement tools to shops already using Tekmetric’s shop management platform. Owners can also benefit from Bolt On’s cloud-based NextGear product, which also enables self-scheduling, workflow management and reporting on any web-enabled mobile...

Comments / 0

Community Policy