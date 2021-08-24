Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Dr. Jay Calvert And Dr. Millicent Rovelo Celebrate 100th Episode Of The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo are celebrating the 100th episode of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. Beyond hosting the podcast, Dr. Calvert and Dr. Rovelo also serve as executive producers, booking guests and driving conversation around the latest news and trends in plastic surgery. Only in its second full season, the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast has become a trusted source of information for plastic surgeons, aesthetic medicine practitioners, and prospective patients.

Dr. Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo are celebrating the 100th episode of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast.

"Plastic surgery is a practice that is becoming less taboo and more and more mainstream," said Dr. Jay Calvert. "Practicing in Southern California, Dr. Rovelo and I have seen just about every procedure come through our office. It's our goal to make the practice of plastic surgery more accessible to everyone—prospective patients, other practitioners and surgeons, and curious listeners across the world."

The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. Dr. Millicent Rovelo and Dr. Jay Calvert work alongside one another in their Beverly Hills surgical centers sand have been published in peer-reviewed plastic surgery journals. They continue to develop their podcast for video, as well as audio formats.

Apple Podcasts: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery PodcastInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/beverlyhillsplasticsurgerypod YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/DrCalvertTV

About Dr. Jay Calvert:Dr Jay Calvert is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. Dr. Calvert was recently named to the top 100 plastic surgeons in the nation through a poll of US plastic surgeons conducted by a nationally recognized publication. To learn more about his international speaking engagements or operating engagements contact Dr. Calvert at 1-310-777-8800 or drcalvert@roxburysurgery.com. You can also follow Dr. Calvert on Instagram or visit www.drcalvert.com.

About Dr. Millicent Rovelo:Dr Millicent Rovelo is a double Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon with a focus on breast augmentation, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, and body contouring after massive weight loss. She is known for her visionary approach to body lifts and mommy makeovers. Dr. Millicent Rovelo can be reached through her office at 1-310-954-1355 or through her website http://www.roveloplasticsurgery.com.

Media Contact: Lauren RenschlerWilliam Raymond Communications lauren@william-raymond.com 310-463-0863

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-jay-calvert-and-dr-millicent-rovelo-celebrate-100th-episode-of-the-beverly-hills-plastic-surgery-podcast-301361026.html

SOURCE Dr. Jay Calvert

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Google Podcasts#Apple Podcasts#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Beverly Hills, 90210 Re-Watch: The Big Hurt (Season 6 Episode 28)

It’s painful to admit, but Tara is one of the most memorable recurring characters on Beverly Hills, 90210. So, we have to examine her exit episode, Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 6 Episode 28, “The Big Hurt.”. This is one of the episodes that is not available on Hulu, and that...
mariposagazette.com

Jerry Cox to be featured during Sept. 6 episode of Dr. Phil show

Jerry CoxThe man embroiled in a long battle with Mariposa County over his property will be featured on an upcoming episode of Dr. Phil, a national television show. Jerry Cox filmed the episode quite a while ago and it is now set to air on Sept. 6, according to officials from the show. People are asked to check their local listings about when and what network the show will air.
Skin Careokmag.com

The Face of Plastic Surgery

Whitlock Cosmetic Surgery Center enjoys seeing people gain the self-confidence they once only dreamed of. Whether it’s feelings about breast or chest size, regaining that lost tummy and waistline of youth, wanting the bottom you never had, the fullness in your neck you see in all your photos, or any other perception that seems to be holding back the real you – we want to help. Dr Whitlock utilizes the latest in technology and techniques to assure you get what you want.We know that seeking cosmetic surgery may be intimate as well as intimidating. Our office understands that when you’re self-conscious, the last thing you want is to be exposed. We take this seriously and will make your consultation comfortable with limited exposure time. Back in your normal attire, Dr. Whitlock will take all the time necessary to explain everything in Layman’s terms, ensuring you understand the recommended procedures, while answering any and all questions and making sure realistic expectations are set. Dr. Whitlock uses the latest in 3D simulation technology to show you the future, more confident you, visualizing your attainable breasts, tummy, butt, neck and jawline, etc., ahead of time. You will even get a link to these images to show your loved ones the possibilities before your big day. We strive to provide you with everything you need to make a wise, informed decision, and will remain available at all times.Dr. Whitlock specializes in Breast Enhancements, including Breast Augmentations and Lifts, Gynecomastia, Tummy Tucks, Liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lifts, Labiaplasties, Facelifts, Necklifts and Blepharoplasties among many others. We also welcome patients with “botched” previous surgeries from other facilities.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy