Dr. Jay Calvert And Dr. Millicent Rovelo Celebrate 100th Episode Of The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Calvert and Dr Millicent Rovelo are celebrating the 100th episode of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. Beyond hosting the podcast, Dr. Calvert and Dr. Rovelo also serve as executive producers, booking guests and driving conversation around the latest news and trends in plastic surgery. Only in its second full season, the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast has become a trusted source of information for plastic surgeons, aesthetic medicine practitioners, and prospective patients.

"Plastic surgery is a practice that is becoming less taboo and more and more mainstream," said Dr. Jay Calvert. "Practicing in Southern California, Dr. Rovelo and I have seen just about every procedure come through our office. It's our goal to make the practice of plastic surgery more accessible to everyone—prospective patients, other practitioners and surgeons, and curious listeners across the world."

The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. Dr. Millicent Rovelo and Dr. Jay Calvert work alongside one another in their Beverly Hills surgical centers sand have been published in peer-reviewed plastic surgery journals. They continue to develop their podcast for video, as well as audio formats.

Apple Podcasts: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery PodcastInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/beverlyhillsplasticsurgerypod YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/DrCalvertTV

About Dr. Jay Calvert:Dr Jay Calvert is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. Dr. Calvert was recently named to the top 100 plastic surgeons in the nation through a poll of US plastic surgeons conducted by a nationally recognized publication. To learn more about his international speaking engagements or operating engagements contact Dr. Calvert at 1-310-777-8800 or drcalvert@roxburysurgery.com. You can also follow Dr. Calvert on Instagram or visit www.drcalvert.com.

About Dr. Millicent Rovelo:Dr Millicent Rovelo is a double Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon with a focus on breast augmentation, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, and body contouring after massive weight loss. She is known for her visionary approach to body lifts and mommy makeovers. Dr. Millicent Rovelo can be reached through her office at 1-310-954-1355 or through her website http://www.roveloplasticsurgery.com.

