Ranking films is always, always, always a fool’s errand. The whole reason we like cinema in the first place is because we go into each and every film with our own unique baggage. Strike that, we go into each and every viewing of a film with that baggage. So, a movie you saw in your 20s might have bounced off of you, but when you watch it again a decade later you’re going in with 10 more years of life experience and it can hit you in a radically different way.