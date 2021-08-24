Cancel
Dallas, TX

Ted Chapman Joins HilltopSecurities Public Finance Division

By Business Wire
Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) is pleased to welcome Ted Chapman to its Public Finance division in Dallas where he will serve as an investment banking credit analyst.

"Having reliable municipal credit expertise is now more important than ever for our clients and we seek to continue to increase our capabilities in this area," said David Medanich, co-head of public finance at HilltopSecurities. "We are fortunate to be able to welcome someone of Ted's proven talent and ability to our public finance team."

Chapman brings 25 years of financial services experience to his role. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he spent 21 years as a municipal bond credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings. In that role, he served as a subject matter expert and credit rating criteria author for municipal water utility revenue bonds. In addition, Chapman worked with the Sustainable Finance team at S&P, with a focus on drinking water. He is currently federally appointed to the EPA's Environmental Finance Advisory Board. Since 2007, Chapman has also served as a senior credit officer for credit rating committees within S&P's U.S. Public Finance department.

"HilltopSecurities is a recognized leader in municipal investment banking," said Chapman. "I'm excited to get to work using my skills and knowledge in municipal credit to enhance the firm's public finance team."

Chapman received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona and a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - Get Report, HilltopSecurities' affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

