Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

TruMark Financial® Credit Union Partners With NCR Corporation To Support Digital Transformation

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report, a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that $2.7-billion asset TruMark Financial Credit Union has selected NCR to provide a more seamless, consistent digital banking experience to its retail and business members.

The credit union recognized that a strong digital banking partner was a critical piece of its overall digital transformation strategy. With NCR Digital Banking, TruMark Financial will be able to offer an intuitive experience for consumers and businesses alike. Plus, the credit union will be delivering advanced financial wellness tools through the platform, a core focus for the institution.

"We initially partnered with NCR to enable member self-directed banking through our ATM channel. By also offering their modern digital banking platform, we'll be able to tie members' experiences together across all channels," explained Richard F. Stipa, CEO of TruMark Financial Credit Union. "We were impressed with NCR's high ratings in the App Store and their dedication to future innovation. Our number one priority is the member experience, so these factors were very important in our decision."

TruMark Financial even involved their members in the decision-making process. Two member focus groups were given the opportunity to review demos of the vendor finalists' digital banking platforms, with NCR's experience and functionality receiving top feedback.

"TruMark Financial does an excellent job of prioritizing member service, which is evidenced by their unique and member-centric partner selection process," said Douglas Brown, president, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. "By investing in our software and services, the credit union will be able to simplify digital banking for both consumers and businesses. We look forward to supporting their digital transformation."

About TruMark Financial

TruMark Financial is one of the strongest, most progressive credit unions in the nation, offering a full range of banking, investing, and insurance services to more than 130,000 members in Southeastern Pa.

Founded in 1939, TruMark Financial is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., and has approximately $2.7 billion in assets through its 24 branches, Call Center, and a suite of innovative online and mobile banking services. To learn more about TruMark Financial, visit www.trumarkonline.org or call 1-877-TRUMARK. Connect with TruMark Financial at www.facebook.com/trumarkonline and twitter.com/trumarkonline.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com Twitter: @NCRCorporation Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005157/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncr Corporation#Credit Unions#Mobile Banking#Trumark Financial#Ncr Digital Banking#The App Store#Call Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Odon, INInside Indiana Business

Crane Credit Union Expands

ODON - Odon-based Crane Credit Union says it has completed the acquisition of Our Community Bank, headquartered in the Owen County town of Spencer. Crane says the purchase was announced just two weeks ago and the deal was completed Tuesday, having received board and regulatory approval. OCB has two locations,...
Technologyautomationworld.com

Industry Support Organizations Adapt to Digital Transformation

The automation industry has changed dramatically over the past decade with the advent of Industry 4.0 and the drive for greater connectedness and digitalization of all plant floor devices and related data. In response, technology suppliers and the working groups surrounding them have been in an almost constant state of change to keep up with and stay ahead of industry’s needs.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

FTX and Digital Financial Group Agree on Acquisition of LedgerX, Supporting DFG’s Commitment to Web 3.0, Polkadot

And DFG have reportedly agreed on the acquisition of LedgerX, fueling DFG’s commitment to Web 3.0 and Polkadot. FTX, a major virtual currency derivatives exchange, revealed on August 31, 2021, that it would be moving forward with its acquisition of LedgerX, the first digital currency futures/options exchange and clearinghouse “regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).”
Technologyfinovate.com

Scaling Digital Payments Smarter and Growing Businesses Faster with CSG Forte

From the renewed emphasis on contactless commerce to the promise of real-time payments, the business of facilitating transactions for goods and services is as hot a subsector of fintech as any other. To this end, we caught up with Jeff Kump, Head of Payments for recently rebranded CSG Forte, a unified payments platform based in Allen, Texas, to talk about innovations in payments, the power of enabling technologies, and the role played by companies like CSG Forte.
EducationThe Amarillo Pioneer

Education Credit Union Announces Promotions

A local credit union has announced the promotion of several employees. According to a news release, Education Credit Union has announced the promotion of four of its employees. Claudia Burkett has been promoted to the position of President of Canyon Market and Executive Vice President, while Marcus Glass was promoted to Vice President of Operations, Johnny Harris was promoted to Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, and Lindsey Murphy was promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.
Technologythepaypers.com

Prelim introduces framework technology to connect financial institutions to technology company

Prelim has announced a proprietary framework technology that allows banks and credit unions to connect with any technology company through a single line of code. According to the official press release, community financial institutions have been challenged to create thousands of lines of code to connect disparate technology systems within an institution’s technology stack. With its recent enhancements, Prelim provides bankers with a process that helps to achieve these connections and offers control over their institutions’ digital banking ecosystems.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

NPC leads the arena of Digital Transformation in UAE

Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Digitization has been a game-changer for all businesses in recent years. The printing industry is no exception. Product personalization, innovation, and the introduction of managed print services are all contemporary themes that are strongly aligned with the rising possibilities of digital printing. With over...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

FIs Must De-Clutter Online Banking to Enable Fast, Fluid Transactions Clients Demand

Customers today are demanding more compelling user experiences from their banks. “They’re demanding more access, they’re demanding higher levels of performance,” Fastly Director of Serverless Support Strategy Austin Spires told PYMNTS in an interview. And crafting those new experiences requires technology that is efficient and responsive, helping financial institutions (FIs)...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Today in Digital Banking: Credit Unions Change Digital Strategies, PNC’s Digital-First Approach and Visa and UnionBank Partner in Philippines

Today in digital banking, BECU highlights the digital transformation of credit unions. Plus, Visa and UnionBank team up on Visa’s FinTech Fast Track program, and PNC redesigns branch banking. UnionBank of the Philippines is partnering with Visa’s FinTech Fast Track program as a bank identification number (BIN) sponsor that will...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Banks Are Leveraging APIs to Improve Both Digital and in-Person Banking Services

The year 2020 was a game-changer for banks as pandemic-related restrictions on in-person banking forced or greatly accelerated digital transformations. Despite that restrictions have eased, the pressures on banks have not diminished. The rapid digital shift has left traditional banks vulnerable to competition from FinTechs, Big Tech firms and other fleet-footed newcomers to the financial landscape. The shift has also raised customers’ expectations for their banking experiences, making speed, simplicity, payment ease and instant access to financial statements and other data a virtual must.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Interdependencies and resilience in digital transformation

This report looks at adaptability and interdependence, across energy networks, communications, and infrastructure in an increasingly interconnected world. It uses the public switched telephone network (PSTN) withdrawal, and its impact on the gas energy networks’ as a case study, to demonstrate interdependency across sectors between energy and communications, and the need for a more joined up ‘whole systems’ approach. The report is written for government, engineers, regulators, industry, utility, digital and communication sectors.
Economyitprotoday.com

Digital Transformation Success in the Data Age

The amount of data your company is generating has likely grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years — but the tools and strategies to analyze that data and put it to use have not necessarily expanded to match. If you’re going through a digital transformation, putting those...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

BioElectronics Corporation Discusses Q2 Financials

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation ( https://www.bielcorp.com/ OTC: BIEL) said today that it would like to clarify information about the Company and acknowledge the investor community's request for comments following Q2 financials. Key facts from the Q2 financials many of which were...
Credits & Loanspabusinesscentral.com

Credit Union CEO Roundtable

With the lifting of Covid restrictions in Pennsylvania, businesses are looking forward to getting back to “normal.” In the past year, the pandemic has become the most potent factor in our daily lives and in our economic activity. The business community has had to adapt swiftly and in unexpected ways to these new realities.
Economyitprotoday.com

An Enterprise Guide to Digital Transformation in 2021

While the term digital transformation isn't new, it's meaning – and the technologies and approaches it encompasses – is constantly shifting with the times. One thing that remains constant, however, is the advantage companies far along in their digital transformation journeys have over the slow-starters. This was emphasized recently in Deloitte's 2021 Digital Transformation Executive Survey, which found that "digitally mature companies are more resilient and better able to navigate rapid change, and they do significantly better financially as a result."

Comments / 0

Community Policy