Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Discount Tire And Motorq Offer Connected Fleet Insights Platform

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels, and Motorq, the connected car API company, are offering a new connected vehicle data analytics platform to Discount Tire's fleet customers. The platform will access and analyze live data streamed directly from connected vehicles, giving Discount Tire's fleet customers critical insights about their vehicles and drivers to make better business decisions.

"Now more than ever fleet managers can benefit from data that makes their fleets more efficient, safe, and increases the health of fleet vehicles," said Chris Adams, Vice President at Discount Tire. "What's most exciting to us is the ease of getting started: no third-party hardware or software. We believe this is a big benefit for fleet customers of all sizes."

Motorq's cloud-based system ingests and monitors embedded telematics data, runs advanced analytics, contextualizes the insights with other information sets such as weather and mapping, and delivers those insights to fleet owners via customized dashboards and other reporting tools.

"By implementing Motorq's dongle-less telematics solution into our suite of service offerings, our sales team has more tools to offer fleets that help reduce operating expenses and gain visibility into the safety of their vehicles and drivers," said Craig Cheatle, National Head of Business Development at Discount Tire.

Information across three key categories are available to Discount Tire fleet customers from this new service.

Vehicle Location & Travel - Motorq's platform tracks and reports on the location and movement of every registered vehicle, making it easy to understand your fleet. With geofencing, fleet managers can also quickly determine if a vehicle is taking unauthorized trips either outside a zone or during after hours. Data on idling helps fleet managers better control both fuel costs and overall emissions. Having this data can streamline operations and reduces costs for fleets.

Vehicle Health and Maintenance- The dashboard displays the list of fleet vehicles and any needed maintenance or repairs. Rather than a technician visiting each vehicle to check Diagnostic Testing Codes (DTC), the vehicle broadcasts any issues to the fleet manager. This allows technicians more time to spend fixing issues rather than looking for them, which can lead to lower costs and a healthier fleet.

Safety- On a VIN-basis, Motorq tracks a range of driver behaviors, including acceleration and hard braking and speeding. The dashboard makes it easy for fleet managers to identify risky driving behavior by drivers and put an improvement plan in place. Safer drivers can contribute to reduced insurance premiums for fleet managers.

Pricing for access via Discount Tire fleet's offerings begins at $9.95 per vehicle, per month based on volume and term. Learn more or sign up at the Discount Data website.

"By giving fleets of all sizes access to data that once only was available to large fleets or through expensive aftermarket hardware, Discount Tire and Motorq are democratizing fleet intelligence for fleets of all sizes," said Arun Rajagopalan, co-founder and CEO of Motorq.

About Motorq Inc.Motorq is a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company that enables large fleet owners, fleet management companies and dealer services providers to leverage data and actionable insights from the fragmented set of advanced built-in and aftermarket connected-car systems. Motorq's cloud-based system performs ingestion, normalization, stream analytics processing, and data provisioning via APIs and other methods. Motorq enables businesses to adopt connectivity-derived insights better, faster and less expensively, so they reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities while focusing on their core. Additional information is available at www.motorq.com or contact info@motorq.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIREDiscount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discount-tire-and-motorq-offer-connected-fleet-insights-platform-301361293.html

SOURCE Discount Tire

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Fleet Management#Connected Car#Api#Discount Tire#Vin#Discount Data#Motorq Inc#Tire America S#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Technologybodyshopbusiness.com

Federated, Elitek Team Up For Diagnostics Services

Federated Auto Parts has partnered with LKQ’s Elitek Vehicle Services to provide mobile on-site diagnostic services for Federated Car Care Center customers. “We are excited to add Elitek’s services to the list of innovative and money-saving benefits that are available to participating Federated Car Care centers,” said John Marcum, director of marketing for Federated. “Scan tools and diagnostic equipment can be expensive items for shops to own, subscribe to and manage. Elitek provides Federated Car Care Centers with an OEM remote diagnostic solution that uses OEM tooling.
TechnologyTire Business

Tirebuyer, Tread Connection create mobile tire platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Tire Distributors Inc.'s (ATD) Tirebuyer.com online tire-sales platform has forged a partnership with mobile tire franchisor Tread Connection L.L.C., creating a mobile-tire-installation platform, TREADSY. Tirebuyer said it will use TREADSY as its brand name for its mobile solutions division, which will provide products and services to...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

TDS V-Receptionist Enables Super Enterprises to More Safely and Efficiently Welcome Visitors Across Global Locations

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- TDS, a leading provider of smart workplace products including visitor management, life safety and access control software solutions, today announced V-Receptionist, a virtual-receptionist solution for more safely and efficiently managing visitors to multiple locations across a super enterprise. TDS V-Receptionist enhances visitor experience, reduces administrative burden and costs, and futureproofs and standardizes an organization’s approach to front-of-house reception across all of its global locations.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Connected Technology And Autonomous Trucking: Then, Now, And In The Future

In the commercial vehicle industry, professionals are always looking to enhance key areas of their business, from the total cost of ownership of their assets to the wellbeing of their employees. The desire for continuous improvement has been driving innovation in the industry for decades. In today's world of Big Data, sights are now set on autonomous solutions and connected technology is paving the way.
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Walmart Connect Launches New Demand-Side Platform

Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) media business, Walmart Connect, has launched its new demand-side platform, Walmart DSP. Walmart has partnered with the software company The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) to build Walmart DSP. When it launches, marketers and advertisers will access numerous platform capabilities to reach specific audiences with increased...
Internetaustinnews.net

Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app, an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

AT&T Details 5G Collaboration with GM for Connected Car Fleet

AT&T says that it will bring 5G connectivity to millions of General Motors’ vehicles starting in the 2024 model year, according to an update of a partnership between the two companies. In addition to providing 5G connectivity to new vehicles, US-owned Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles from the 2019...
East Chicago, INNWI.com

Cline Avenue Bridge offering commercial fleet discounts

Cline Avenue Bridge is partnering with the New York-based firm Bestpass to provide a quarterly volume pricing program for commercial fleets and drivers through the end of 2021 that can save up to 15% on tolls to cross the East Chicago bridge. Through the program, Bestpass customers are eligible for...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Robin Autopilot's New Fleet Console Platform Allows Landscapers To Manage Their Robotic Mower Fleets More Efficiently

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot, a leader in robotic mowing technology and robotics-as-a-service (RaaS), has announced the launch of its Fleet Console platform, a multi-manufacturer fleet management system that enables landscapers to review the status of their robotic mower fleets, send fleet commands, track maintenance, and more.
CarsTire Review

Tire Innovations for Autonomous and Electric Fleets are Ramping Up

New automotive technologies are the foundation of the future global vehicle parc that will be characterized by connected, electric, autonomous and fleet-owned and operated vehicles for passenger and commercial mobility and logistics. It is the characteristics of these vehicles and their evolving OEM and aftermarket user needs that are determining the design, composition, manufacturing, distribution and sale of tires.
BusinessCNBC

Tesla unveils chip to train A.I. models inside its data centers

Tesla's new chip will be the fastest training computer for artificial-intelligence models, an employee said. The automaker started producing cars with its custom artificial-intelligence chips in 2019. Tesla on Thursday unveiled a custom chip for training artificial-intelligence networks in data centers. The work, shown at the automaker's live-streamed AI Day,...
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
SoftwareRadio Business Report

Video Software, Data Insights Platform Selects A CTO

JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced it has appointed a Chief Technology Officer. The strategic hire, the company says, ‘will accelerate JW Player’s product innovation to meet the needs of a rapidly growing Digital Video Economy.”. Gaining the role is David LaPalomento. “David has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy