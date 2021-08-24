Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GoDocs Attracts Investment From M33 Growth And Adds Industry Veteran Steve Butler As CEO

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leading provider of web-based legal document generation solutions for commercial lending, announced today that it has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth , a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm. The company also announced the hiring of Steve Butler as CEO to lead the company alongside GoDocs' founder and President, Gary Highland.

GoDocs provides a web-based automated loan closing document generation platform for commercial real estate, multifamily, and multiunit investment loans. The company serves major banks, credit unions, private money lenders, insurance companies, and development funds. Since its founding, the GoDocs platform has powered lenders to close more than 60,000 loans, across all types of commercial real estate, representing a total loan value of over $80 Billion. GoDocs' robust and flexible platform generates closing loan documents for its clients faster and cheaper than traditional law firms and with more configuration and specifications than competitors.

M33's investment in GoDocs, and the subsequent hiring of CEO Steve Butler, comes at a time when the GoDocs solution can now automatically generate compliant documents in all 50 states, with two of the top ten banks (based on AUM) already leveraging GoDocs. M33's investment will enable GoDocs to expand its line of loan documents to include business loans, lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, as well as expand the company's out-of-the-box integrations with loan origination and loan servicing software providers.

"I could not be more excited to work with M33 and Steve Butler," said Gary Highland, founder and President of GoDocs. "Our partnership comes at a time when top lenders need to find ways to reduce legal costs for their borrowers and accelerate their lending processes to stay competitive. We are looking forward to further investing in our product, expanding our brand's reach, and adding a number of seamless integrations to our platform. With M33 and Steve joining our team, we're looking forward to accelerating growth."

Steve Butler, prior founder of the mortgage technology company AI Foundry, and most recently President of Guaranteed Rate's technology subsidiary, added "The commercial lending market is at a critical juncture with lenders needing more innovative technology partners. I am thrilled to be joining GoDocs and M33 on this mission to take the company to all corners of the commercial lending world. I look forward to scaling our team and continuing to support our customers with solutions that let them respond to this evolving market."

"We are excited to back Gary and Steve as they partner to take GoDocs to the next level and drive an enhanced experience for their customers," said Brian Shortsleeve, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. "The GoDocs team not only has outstanding relevant prior commercial loan experience, but also the highest commitment to its customers to deliver on their product vision and company mission. We're confident the team will continue to provide differentiated technology to their customers and raise the bar on how lenders deliver closing documents to their borrowers."

About GoDocsFounded in 1997, GoDocs provides a premium document generation software platform for commercial loans. GoDocs accelerates commercial lending by generating compliant, law office quality documents in all 50 states. The company serves major banks, credit unions, private money lenders, insurance companies, and development funds. Eight of the top 100 banks and credit unions, including 2 of the top 10 banks (by assets under management), leverage the GoDocs platform. GoDocs is led by industry-leading commercial finance real estate attorneys and the product is backed by a team of document specialists. For more information, visit godocs.com .

About M33 GrowthM33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at m33growth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godocs-attracts-investment-from-m33-growth-and-adds-industry-veteran-steve-butler-as-ceo-301361095.html

SOURCE GoDocs

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Veteran#Investing#M33 Growth#Aum#Ai Foundry#Guaranteed Rate#Co Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MYR Group Inc. To Attend Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

HENDERSON, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. ("MYR Group") (MYRG) - Get MYR Group Inc. Report, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. MYR Group's Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Betty Johnson, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. This event is only available to Morgan Stanley clients.
BusinessTimes Union

Wizeline Continues Accelerated Growth With Strategic Investment from CDPQ

Agreement from CDPQ to purchase a majority stake from Apax Digital Fund who will remain a shareholder following transaction. SAN FRANCISCO and MONTRÉAL (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Wizeline, a global technology services provider that partners with clients to build high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced an agreement for Caisse...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Edison Partners Announces Exit of Bodhala to LegalTech Leader Onit

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Edison Partners, the leading growth equity firm, today announced the sale of its stake in legal technology platform Bodhala to Onit, Inc., the leading provider of enterprise legal management software. The exit generated a strong return and IRR for Edison Partners. Edison Partners will continue as an investor in Onit. Financial terms were not disclosed.
El Segundo, CAtheregistrysf.com

Newmark Hires Equity and Structured Finance Expert Greg Galusha

El Segundo, CA (August 26, 2021) — Newmark1 announces the addition of 30-year industry expert Greg Galusha as Executive Managing Director. Galusha will specialize in sourcing and qualifying joint venture and preferred equity across a broad range of asset classes in the Western United States. “Greg’s talents will be complimentary...
Business985theriver.com

Footwear startup Allbirds touts ESG focus as it files for IPO

(Reuters) – Franklin Templeton-backed Allbirds said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the wool footwear maker looks to cash in on the growing global demand and investor interest for sustainable products. In the filing, Allbirds said it hopes to help pioneer a framework to...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Desai named OSN interim CEO

Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN has seen CEO Patrick Tillieux depart for “personal reasons”, and a new interim CEO appointed in Sangeeta Desai. Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN, commented: “The Board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of Interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN as she works towards the Board’s vision for the Company as a leading entertainment hub in the region. Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading large-scale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands. She brings with her a unique combination of strategic, operational, and financial expertise, having led global media businesses for over a decade bolstered by an early career in private equity and investment banking.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EdTech Innovator Stukent Receives Significant Growth Investment From Tritium Partners

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stukent, a leading provider of digital courseware and cutting-edge simulations for real-world learning experiences, announced today a strategic growth investment from Tritium Partners. The investment will accelerate the EdTech company's plans for new learning simulations and courseware expansion, allowing for more students to benefit from its engaging and highly experiential products. With the investment, Stukent plans to add more than 100 new jobs after creating over 120 the last few years, mostly in Eastern Idaho.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global FinTech Leader Veritran Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Trivest Partners

Veritran reaches $225 million valuation with strategic investment from Trivest Partners. CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran, Inc. ("Veritran" or the "Company"), a leading global FinTech Low-Code Platform provider, announced today a strategic growth investment from Miami-based Trivest Partners LP ("Trivest"), one of the leading U.S. private equity firms with over $2.4 billion of assets under management. With this investment the Company reaches a $225 million valuation, starting its path to become the next FinTech unicorn.
Businessaithority.com

PropLogix Secures Strategic Growth Investment From Accel-KKR

PropLogix, a fast-growing title support company providing tech-enabled due diligence services and software for closing professionals, announced it has secured a strategic growth investment from Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm. With this investment, PropLogix will accelerate market expansion plans, scale product development and pursue M&A opportunities. The company was recently recognized in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the fifth year in a row, having achieved 265% growth rate over the most recent three-year period.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sezzle accelerates growth with $30M investment from Discover credit services

Sezzle, the Minneapolis-based financial technology company that developed a buy-now, pay-later platform, has added another big-name brand to its list of partners. Sezzle recently secured a $30 million investment from credit card and payment services company Discover. That capital will be applied to Sezzle's expansion and marketing, while the partnership gives Sezzle the benefits of distribution with one of largest card issuers in the U.S.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Gunderson Direct Strengthens Account Service Team: Adds Industry Veteran Marty Kurpiel as Vice President of Account Services

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. An industry-leading full-service independent direct marketing agency—is excited to announce the addition of direct marketing and data strategy veteran Marty Kurpiel as Vice President of Account Services. Marty will lead the account team, serve as direct marketing and data subject matter expert, and work across agency teams to strategically develop and enhance the range of services provided by Gunderson Direct.
Akron, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Assessing the Post-Pandemic Environment with Experts from the Investment and Banking Industries

Akron, OH – How is the new administration in Washington going about its economy nationally and in Northeast Ohio. What are the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic within our economy? The 2021 Economic Summit will take place at the University of Akron. They will talk about the ways the pandemic will construct the economic path and the wallet of Akron.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Stripe deepens investment in US corporate card start-up Ramp

The Collison brothers’ Stripe has returned to participate in Ramp’s Series C round, having co-led a $115m round in April. Payments giant Stripe has once again backed US fintech start-up Ramp, participating in the corporate card company’s $300m Series C funding round. The round comes just a few months after...
NFLadvisorhub.com

Wells Fargo Nabs JPMorgan Bank Exec to Lead its Bid for Diverse Client Roster

Wells Fargo has hired a JPMorgan Chase executive, and former National Football League ball player, to lead its push for a more diverse client roster, the company announced today. At Wells, Clarence Nunn will report to Barry Sommers, the wealth management unit’s CEO, and Kleber Santos, its head of diverse...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Commercial Real Estate Platform VTS Losing Its CTO and COO

Commercial real estate platform VTS is losing two members of its C-suite. Chief Technology Officer Niall Smart and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Kehoe resigned from their posts last week — with plans to leave in September — citing personal reasons, The Real Deal reported. “These two people are leaving the...
Businesshotelbusiness.com

People on the move at JLL Capital Markets and Aimbridge

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken new roles. Here’s a look:. JLL Capital Markets has hired Melissa Marcolini Quinn and Lee Weaver as senior managing directors to oversee their respective offices’ debt and equity platform. In their new roles, Quinn co-leads the Orlando capital markets office alongside fellow Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson, and Weaver joins Senior Managing Director Matt Mitchell as the Tampa capital markets office co-lead.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B Digital Marketplace Zetwerk Nets $150M In Funding

India-based Zetwerk finished its second large funding round for 2021, netting $150 million from its recent Series E round, according to a report from The Economic Times. D1 Capital Partners led the funding round, with participation from current investors, Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and Accel. The most recent...
New York City, NYInc.com

To move from hot startup to the public markets, Realm founder Liz Young tapped industry veteran and Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin for advice.

For most entrepreneurs, launching a startup three months before a global pandemic would just be bad luck. Not so for Realm founder Liz Young, whose real estate platform helps homeowners maximize the value of their home by guiding them through decisions like how much to spend on a kitchen renovation or when to refinance. During the pandemic, when millions of Americans began working remotely from their homes, Realm started receiving hundreds of inquiries per week from homeowners looking for advice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy