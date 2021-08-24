Cancel
IIROC Trade Resumption - RS

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp.

TSX Symbol: RS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

