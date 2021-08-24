Interim HealthCare's Jennifer Sheets To Speak At AXXESS 2021 Home Health Care News (HHCN) Webinar

Cancel
SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, today announced that Jennifer Sheets, its president and chief executive officer, will join an AXXESS 2021 HHCN virtual panel discussion, on Thursday, August 26, at 11 am CDT. Sheets and two other women home healthcare leaders will discuss their thoughts on leading the future of the growing industry.

WHAT: The AXXESS 2021 HHCN Webinar will be hosted by Deborah Hoyt, senior vice president of public policy at AXXESS, as an engaging and inspiring conversation with three executive women home healthcare leaders. The panel will share insights into the principles, advice and examples that enabled them to excel in a rapidly changing industry.

WHEN: Thursday, August 26, at 11 am CDT

WHO: Jennifer Sheets, Marcylle Combs, and Carla Davis will discuss leading large home care organizations. They will also share their perspectives on the future of the home healthcare industry and how they plan to continue evolving their work within its continual transformation.

  • Jennifer Sheets, president and chief executive officer, Interim HealthCare Inc. and Caring Brands International, holds more than 25 years of experience in acute and post-acute healthcare management. As an innovator in progressive care delivery programs, she has driven organizational growth through clinical excellence, improved patient outcomes, and reduced delivery costs.
  • Marcylle Combs, president, MAC Legacy, has more than 30 years of home healthcare and hospice experience, including founding three companies, and serving as president over MAC Legacy, The Marcylle Combs Company, and MAC Legacy Investments.
  • Carla Davis, chief executive officer, Heart of Hospice, is nationally recognized in home care and hospice for sharing her industry knowledge derived from more than twenty-eight years of experience.

WHERE: The AXXESS 2021 HHCN Webinar will be held virtually. To register, visit this page.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader. Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit  www.interimhealthcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-healthcares-jennifer-sheets-to-speak-at-axxess-2021-home-health-care-news-hhcn-webinar-301361078.html

SOURCE Interim HealthCare Inc.

