ElectroCore Announces New Reseller Agreement With Red One Medical Devices, LLC.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced a reseller agreement with Red One Medical Devices, LLC. (Red One). The partnership will further expand availability of electroCore's gammaCore platform in the federal marketplace.

Red One is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) offering medical and pharmaceutical goods and services to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals, ensuring compliance with contracting regulations, and providing logistical solutions connected directly into government contracting portals such as ECAT, GSA, DAPA, BPA, and DIBBS."As a VA and DoD private sector partner for medical innovation, we are excited to partner with electroCore," said Charles Pollak, President of Red One. "Their gammaCore therapy may help thousands of military personnel, family and veterans suffering from primary headache. Painful and disabling headaches torment more than 20% of former service members, especially those from the post-9/11 combat veteran cohort. We look forward to partnering with electroCore to make the therapy more easily accessible in the federal marketplace.""Partnering with Red One will help accelerate adoption of electroCore's therapy within the government channel," commented Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. "Our partnership gives electroCore access to a variety of contracting portals enabling easier procurement of gammaCore therapy across veteran and active military channels. We have just begun to scratch the surface of the help we can provide to our veterans, troops, and family members in VA and DoD, and we are honored to partner with an SDVOSB to make gammaCore more widely available to those veterans and active-duty military who can benefit from our therapy."

About Red One Medical Devices, LLCRed One is transforming healthcare for America's military service members and veterans. Red One identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies to the federal government. These products meet the unique needs of military surgeons and patients. They are clinically proven to improve treatment outcomes in both the DoD and VA. Red One accelerates the procurement process, oftentimes making products available to the government before they're offered in the private sector. Their team is on a mission to provide veterans with top quality care.

With over 90 combined years of experience in medical sales and government contracting, Red One provides medical and pharmaceutical companies access to the federal marketplace. Red One is a government certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE). Red One connects leading medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers to US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals.

About electroCore, Inc.electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCoreTMgammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient's neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve's afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

