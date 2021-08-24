Need a relief from the heat? Choose one of these 7 Denver-area pools

We’ve officially reached the dog days of summer. If you’re panting for some relief — or just need an escape — a pool day (or better yet, weekend) is in order. From a lazy river out east to a downtown rooftop pool that channels an Italian beach club vibe, the Mile High City and environs have a mix of fun ways to keep cool as you enjoy the waning days of warmth. Here are seven impressive hotel pools in the metro area that are worth planning a staycation around.