Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Report 2021-2026: Integration Of AI, Ml, And Blockchain Technologies To Enhance Digital Identities

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global digital identity solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 23.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 49.5 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The market's growth in the market can be attributed to the increase in instances of identity-related frauds and data breaches and the need for compliance with various upcoming regulations.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of cloud-based digital identity solutions is expected to be on the rise, due to their features, such as ease of use and reduced installation and maintenance costs. The on-premise deployment mode is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period, as large enterprises have the required infrastructure for deploying their solutions on-premises. On-premise deployment assures high levels of flexibility and control. At the same time, a cloud-based deployment enables the expansion of the number of end users, as required.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on region, the digital identity solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors boosting the growth of the digital identity solutions market in APAC include increasing investments by government and defense sectors as well as increased technological advancements across various sectors.

With rapid digitization, increased use of smartphones, mobile applications, and cloud storages for the smooth functioning of businesses Asian organizations are evolving to a security mindset.

Key players in the global digital identity solutions market include vendors, such as NEC Corporation (NEC), Samsung SDS, Thales Group, GB Group PLC (GBG), TELUS Communication (TELUS), Tessi, Daon, IDEMIA, ForgeRock, and Jumio.

Premium Insights

Increasing Number of Identity Thefts Across Verticals to Fuel the Growth of the Market

Single-Factor Authentication to Account for a Higher Market Share During the Forecast Period

On-Premise Deployment to Gain a Higher Market Share During the Forecast Period

Large Enterprises to Have a Greater Market Share During the Forecast Period

BFSI and North America to Account for the Highest Respective Market Shares in 2021

APAC to Emerge as the Best Market for Investment in the Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Identity and Authentication Frauds

Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones

Increased Focus to Enhance End-To-End Customer Experience

Restraints

Higher Cost Involved in Deploying Digital Identity Solutions

Lack of Information Security of Consumer Data

Opportunities

Integration of Ai, Ml, and Blockchain Technologies to Enhance Digital Identities

Increase in Adoption of the Cloud-Based Digital Identity Solutions

Wide Adoption of Authentication Across Verticals

Challenges

Threat of Privacy and Data Breach

Lack of Skilled Security Professionals

Regulatory Landscape

General Data Protection Regulation

Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services

Federal Information Processing Standards

Essb 6280

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

Criminal Justice Information System Security Policy

Ffiec Authentication in an Internet Banking Environment Guidance

Know Your Customer

Anti-Money Laundering

Fair and Accurate Credit Transaction Act

Identity Theft Red Flags

Use Cases

Market Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

Built-In Fingerprint Readers

Out-Of-Band Authentication

Baked-In Authentication

Pricing Model Analysis

Patent Analysis

Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift: Market

