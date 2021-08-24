Cancel
Magellan Begins Work To Open Upper Portal At Center Star Gold Mine In Idaho

Upper portal expected to provide access to two previously unknown veins detailed in 1982 geological report

WALLACE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), a US-focused precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased that work has commenced on reopening the upper portal at its flagship Center Star Gold Mine project in Idaho.

"We are anxious to get the upper portal opened to get access to two veins that were described in a 1982 geological report that noted two previously unknown veins that were intersected while driving the drift," said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan. "With the upper portal and main portals open we will be able to work from both the intermediate level and the main level of the mine, providing us a much better platform for future exploration and development."

The upper portal of the Center Star Mine is the point that a new drift was driven in 1981 from the surface to the intermediate level. This was the last significant work at the mine prior to it being shut down during a period of low gold prices. Crosscut work from 1982 discovered two previously unknown veins at the intermediate level, one vein assayed 1.09 oz/ton and the second vein assayed 2.75 oz/ton. In addition to providing access to these veins, the reopening of the upper portal will eventually allow for a secondary escape route from the mine as the Company proceeds with additional exploration and development.

Located near the Elk City mining district of Idaho, Center Star hosts high-grade gold mineralization that was discovered in the early 1900s, with periodic historic production and development work done under different ownership through the 1980s.

Since acquiring the Center Star project in July 2020, Magellan acquired additional unpatented mining claims adding 320 acres of land to increase its holding to 620 acres of claims along the Center Star gold trend.

About Magellan Gold Corporation

Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Magellan's flagship project is the Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. We are additionally working to build a collection of interests in operating mines in the Western United States. Our goal going forward will be to achieve production and expand our resource base to achieve greater market recognition for the benefit of our shareholders.

To learn more about Magellan Gold Corporation, visit www.magellangoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can legally extract or produce. Pursuant to SEC Industry Guide 7 under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves. Currently Magellan has not delineated "reserves" on any of its properties. Magellan cannot be certain that any deposits at its properties will ever be confirmed or converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 or any successor rule or regulation compliant "reserves". Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the historic gold zones will ever be confirmed or converted into reserves or that it can be economically or legally extracted.

The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These amendments became effective February 25, 2019, and, on January 1, 2021, replaced the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which have been rescinded from and after such date. The amendments referenced above do not rescind the disclaimers made in the preceding paragraph.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on good faith assumptions that Magellan Gold Corporation believes are reasonable, but which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed in Magellan Gold Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Bruce Nurse

Magellan Gold Corp.

303-919-2913

bnurse@magellangoldcorp.com

RedChip Companies, Inc. Todd McKnight 407-571-0904 todd@redchip.com

Related
miningnewsnorth.com

Contango ORE buys Lucky Shot gold mine

Contango ORE Inc. Aug. 25 announced that it has acquired full ownership of the historic Lucky Shot gold mine project in the Willow Mining District of Southcentral Alaska. A road-accessible project about 75 miles north of Anchorage, the 8,590-acre Lucky Shot property blankets a large portion of the Willow Creek Mining District, including the pre-World War II Lucky Shot and War Baby mines. It is estimated that from 1918 until being shut down by the federal War Production Board in 1942, these two underground operations produced some 252,000 ounces of gold from 169,000 tons of ore, indicating an average head grade of around 1.6 oz (50 grams) of gold per metric ton.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Asante Gold closes acquisition of Bibiani mine

Asante Gold Corporation [CSE-ASE; FRANKFURT-1A9; U.S.OTC-ASGOF] earlier announced the successful completion of the purchase of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana from Resolute Mining Limited for total cash consideration of US$90 million. Resolute has received the initial US$30 million cash payment from Asante with the balance of consideration payable in...
Metal Miningmining.com

Harmony Gold swings to annual profit on AngloGold asset buy

South African miner Harmony Gold reported an annual profit on Tuesday compared to a loss in the previous year, helped by its acquisition of the remaining local assets of AngloGold Ashanti and boosted by higher gold prices. The bullion miner’s headline earnings per share – the main measure of corporate...
Industrykitco.com

Its marketing season in mining

As the days get shorter and the temperatures start to cool, mining CEO's and company executives come off their summer breaks and it means that it is time for fall marketing season. What does that mean for the metals investor?. Investors can expect a slew of updates from companies and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Agnico Eagle Announces Investment In Candelaria Mining Corp.

( All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) - Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Report (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has agreed to subscribe for 13,333,333 units ("Units") of Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND) ("Candelaria") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.45 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $6,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Candelaria (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Candelaria (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.65 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the private placement. Closing is expected to occur on September 30, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ceylon Graphite Announces Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon Graphite") (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce The Company has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

GSilver Begins Drilling at El Cubo Provides Update on Mill Reopening

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that underground infill and expansion drilling has commenced at its El Cubo mine located 11km east of the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. Meanwhile, re-commissioning of the Company's primary crusher has been completed in anticipation of the re-commencement of operations at the El Cubo processing plant (click for video).
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Pancon Intersects 25 Meters of 0.96 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu, Further Extending Gold-Copper Zone at Brewer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") reports gold and multielement geochemistry results for two more diamond drill holes in Phase 2 of the Company's fully funded 10,000-meter (m) maiden drill program at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project (see Table 1). Holes 11 and 12 are vertical holes located to the north and northwest of discovery Holes 4 and 5 and collared outside the northern pit wall of the former mine (see Figure 1). In addition, Pancon reports that preliminary logging of step-out Hole 16, located 350 m north-northwest of the former mine, identified intergrown chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization at about 225 m below surface (see Photo 1).
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Sienna Announces Drill Results on the Bleka Gold Project in Norway

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its recently executed drill program at its 100% owned Bleka Gold Project (the "Project") in Norway. Seven drill holes were completed at the Project for a total of 1,474 meters. Six drillholes were designed to test extensions of the mineralized "Main Vein" at depth and along strike from the historic Bleka Mine (see Figure 1). A seventh hole targeted an outcropping quartz vein swarm located approximately one kilometer from the historic Bleka Mine (the Espelid target). Sienna's maiden drill program confirmed extensions of the vein systems along strike and at depth, and intersected multiple quartz veins with pervasive quartz-albite alteration halos and elevated gold and copper values.
MarketsCoinDesk

KuCoin Launches Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Crypto exchange KuCoin is launching a proof-of-work mining pool that it says will offer “much lower mining fees” and improved mining efficiency. The pool will try to incentivize green mining by offering discounts to miners using renewable energy, CEO Johnny Lyu said in a statement. Crypto mining has proved to...
Cal-nev-ari, NVMohave Daily News

Mining company buys Cal-Nev-Ari

CAL-NEV-ARI, Nev. — There's a new owner in Cal-Nev-Ari, although the previous owner isn't planning to go anywhere any time soon. A California mining company recently purchased the tiny town in Clark County on U.S. 95, about 25 miles northwest of Laughlin and about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, for $8 million.
Stockscryptoslate.com

US: A historic gold investor is now buying Bitcoin (BTC)

Texas-based investment management firm US Global Investors has bought significant exposure to Bitcoin by investing in Grayscale funds. According to a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published on August 30th, the company added over $566,000 worth of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares (GBTC) to three out of eight of its mutual funds.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: August 30 - September 3

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news, and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.

