Magellan Begins Work To Open Upper Portal At Center Star Gold Mine In Idaho

Upper portal expected to provide access to two previously unknown veins detailed in 1982 geological report

WALLACE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), a US-focused precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased that work has commenced on reopening the upper portal at its flagship Center Star Gold Mine project in Idaho.

"We are anxious to get the upper portal opened to get access to two veins that were described in a 1982 geological report that noted two previously unknown veins that were intersected while driving the drift," said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan. "With the upper portal and main portals open we will be able to work from both the intermediate level and the main level of the mine, providing us a much better platform for future exploration and development."

The upper portal of the Center Star Mine is the point that a new drift was driven in 1981 from the surface to the intermediate level. This was the last significant work at the mine prior to it being shut down during a period of low gold prices. Crosscut work from 1982 discovered two previously unknown veins at the intermediate level, one vein assayed 1.09 oz/ton and the second vein assayed 2.75 oz/ton. In addition to providing access to these veins, the reopening of the upper portal will eventually allow for a secondary escape route from the mine as the Company proceeds with additional exploration and development.

Located near the Elk City mining district of Idaho, Center Star hosts high-grade gold mineralization that was discovered in the early 1900s, with periodic historic production and development work done under different ownership through the 1980s.

Since acquiring the Center Star project in July 2020, Magellan acquired additional unpatented mining claims adding 320 acres of land to increase its holding to 620 acres of claims along the Center Star gold trend.

About Magellan Gold Corporation

Magellan Gold Corporation (OTCQB: MAGE) is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Magellan's flagship project is the Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. We are additionally working to build a collection of interests in operating mines in the Western United States. Our goal going forward will be to achieve production and expand our resource base to achieve greater market recognition for the benefit of our shareholders.

To learn more about Magellan Gold Corporation, visit www.magellangoldcorp.com.

