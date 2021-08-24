Cancel
Cars

Ideanomics To Attend The 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo And Showcase Technologies From Solectrac, US Hybrid And WAVE

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (IDEX) - Get Report today announced its participation and vehicle showcase at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo , the industry's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, being held August 30 - September 2, 2021, in Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Ideanomics Chief Revenue Officer Kristen Helsel will participate in a breakout session titled "Clean Transportation as a Service," taking place Wednesday, September 1, at 2:15 p.m., alongside Emilyn Conway, Fleet Sustainability Manager of PepsiCo, Alan Westenskow, Director of Business Development at Proterra, Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and Co-Founder of WattEV, and Eric Foellmer, Director of Marketing of XL Fleet. The panel will discuss new approaches to commercial fleet procurement and how operations are being leveraged to accelerate the adoption of advanced vehicle technologies and clean fuels in the commercial fleet sector. Ideanomics will also be a sponsor at the Diversity in ACT Breakfast Session held on Wednesday, September 1, from 7:30 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. as a commitment to diversity while showcasing business practices towards that goal.

Ideanomics, located at Booth #1159, will be showcasing its synergistic ecosystem of subsidiaries that shape the future of clean transportation across the three key pillars of EV: Vehicles, Charging, and Energy as follows:

  • Solectrac , North America's first manufacturer and distributor of 100% battery-powered, all-electric tractors offers better performing, more efficient, and zero-emission equipment for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac will have the all-new e70N (Narrow) Electric Tractor on display inside the booth.
  • WAVE , a leading developer of high-power wireless charging solutions, enables commercial fleet operators a faster, easier way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles with systems ranging from 125kW to 500kW and a 1MW charger in development. An in-booth activation will feature WAVE's case study of the largest electric mass transit bus fleet in the U.S. at Antelope Valley Transit Authority.
  • US Hybrid is a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission electric powertrain components for electric, hybrid, and fuel cell medium- and heavy-duty municipality vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles for leading OEMs in the private and public sectors. US Hybrid will have the FCe 100 (Fuel Cell Engine) on display inside our booth, as well as the all-electric Street Sweeper (GEP) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Paratransit Van (SARTA) stationed outside on the concourse.

"We are delighted to have a major presence in this year's ACT Expo and showcase the wide breadth of innovative solutions that have come into the Ideanomics family in the past year," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "We look forward to sharing some of our cutting-edge technologies with peers and colleagues from around the world at the event. This is a critical milestone in our mission to advance the future of clean transportation, dedicated to the needs of commercial fleet operators in the transition to zero-emission vehicles."

If interested in speaking with a member of the Ideanomics executive team while at ACT Expo, please contact allison@skyya.com .

For more information and news on Ideanomics and its subsidiaries and other investments, please visit https://ideanomics.com .

About Ideanomics Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc. Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018 ir@ideanomics.com

Jeremy Ertl, Skyya PR for Ideanomics jeremy@skyya.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-to-attend-the-2021-advanced-clean-transportation-act-expo-and-showcase-technologies-from-solectrac-us-hybrid-and-wave-301361253.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

