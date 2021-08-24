Spider-Man No Way Home: Tobey Maguire ‘confirmed’ to be in film per star

Amid the ever-evolving and ever-expanding world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as new movies and Disney+ shows have entered the iconic franchise, one question has lingered on fans' minds — when are we getting the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? With the blockbuster currently poised to debut this December, the lack of official promotional materials for the film has definitely made some Marvel fans anxious. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, a trailer tied to No Way Home is definitely on the way... eventually. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Feige addressed the lack of the No Way Home trailer, and did "guarantee" that it will arrive before the movie is ultimately released.