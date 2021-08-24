Spider-Man No Way Home: Tobey Maguire ‘confirmed’ to be in film per star
In the past year, rumors have surfaced online suggesting that Spider-Man: No Way Home will reintroduce two previous versions of the web head. Former Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been tipped to share the screen with Tom Holland in a battle against the Sinister Six, but nothing has been confirmed so far.
