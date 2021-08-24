Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Sono-Tek Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting And Confirms Guidance For Expectation Of Record Sales In Fiscal Year 2022

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

MILTON, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it held its Annual Shareholders Meeting on August 19, 2021 at the Company's headquarters in Milton, New York. The results of Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on February 28, 2021, were discussed.

During the meeting, Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO, highlighted the 2021 fiscal year business performance. Revenue reached $14.8 million - nearly the same level of revenue as last fiscal year - while net income was even with net income of the previous year at $1.1 million. Dr. Coccio pointed out that these results were achieved despite the impact of Covid-19 on Sono-Tek's customers and markets, and were better than initially expected. Dr. Coccio also noted that for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 (March-May 2021), the Company recently reported a 6% increase in revenue and a 56% increase in net income compared to the fiscal 2021 first quarter. The Company expects to report revenue gains over last year's second quarter, ending August 31 st, and to achieve its highest sales level ever in the current fiscal year based on existing backlog and quotation activity.

Steve Harshbarger, Sono-Tek's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "Sono-Tek's outlook remains bright because we are focused on three major areas of global importance: the semiconductor industry, the medical device industry, and the clean energy industry. The latter is being driven by climate change concerns as well as increased government funding and customer activity in fuel cells, carbon capture and related technologies."

The Company's presentation given at the annual meeting is available on Sono-Tek's website at https://www.sono-tek.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations/ .

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

We discuss expectations regarding our future performance, such as our business outlook, in our annual and quarterly reports, press releases, and other written and oral statements. These "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and duration of the pandemic's adverse effect on economic and social activity, consumer confidence, discretionary spending and preferences, labor and healthcare costs, and unemployment rates, any of which may reduce demand for some of our products and impair the ability of those with whom we do business to satisfy their obligations to us; our ability to sell and provide our services and products, including as a result of continued pandemic related travel restrictions, mandatory business closures, and stay-at home or similar orders; any temporary reduction in our workforce, closures of our offices and facilities and our ability to adequately staff and maintain our operations resulting from the pandemic; the ability of our customers and suppliers to continue their operations as result of the pandemic, which could result in terminations of contracts, losses of revenue, and further adverse effects to our supply chain; maintenance of increased order backlog, including effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; the imposition of tariffs; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues as forecasted. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact Stephen J. Bagley Chief Financial Officer Sono-Tek Corporation info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations: Stephanie Prince PCG Advisory (646) 863-6341 sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Sales#Sono Tek Corporation#Sotk#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

The Apache Software Foundation Announces Annual Report for 2021 Fiscal Year

WILMINGTON, DE — The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF) announced the availability of the annual report for its 2021 fiscal year (1 May 2020 – 30 April 2021). The all-volunteer ASF stewards 227M+ lines of code —valued conservatively at more than $22B (constructive cost model – CoCoMo)— all available to the public at 100% no cost. Apache software is used in every Internet-connected country on the planet, and is integral to nearly every aspect of modern computing.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year End 2021 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH)(CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021. This time period represented the most successful fiscal year for the Company, which achieved multiple record-setting months at both the retail and wholesale subsidiary level.
Milton, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sono-Tek Announces Uplisting To The Nasdaq Capital Market

Trading to Begin August 27, 2021 with Current Ticker "SOTK" MILTON, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").
Financial ReportsZDNet

Box posts solid Q2 revenue growth ahead of annual shareholder meeting

Box on Wednesday published its official second quarter financial results, beating market expectations. The cloud content management company published preliminary results two weeks earlier, amid its ongoing dispute with activist investors at hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Non-GAAP net income per share came to 21 cents on revenue of $214.5...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Clipper revenues bounce after retail sales swing further online

Retail logistics giant Clipper said it has been boosted by an acceleration in shopping online during the pandemic as it posted a surge in sales for the past year.The Leeds-based business saw group revenues rise by 39.1% to £696.2 million for the year to April 30.Clipper said it has rapidly expanded, increasing its workforce by around 2,000 staff to 10,000 over the year after demand continued to rise.Executive chairman Steve Parkin said: “The market has witnessed significant recent change particularly with the acceleration of the growth in e-fulfilment which now represents 70% of our logistics revenue.“Our highly deployable asset-light model...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Investors Cheer Citi Trends' Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29.8% compared to Q2 FY19, to $237.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $227.21 million. The company reported operating results for Q2 2021 relative to Q2 2019 to provide a normalized comparison of performance since Q2 2020 included significant favorable one-time expense reductions related to COVID-19. Comparable store sales increased 25.6% over Q2 FY19.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Canidium Ranks No. 3839 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 83 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List ofAmerica’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine revealed that Canidium is No. 3839 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Financial ReportsZDNet

Cloud service and government driving MacTel as Sprint returns to profit

Macquarie Telecom has reported its seventh straight year of increasing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) on Wednesday, with the company seeing the figure increase 13% to AU$74 million, and revenue increasing 7% to AU$285 million. The increases were driven by MacTel's cloud services and government segment, which...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Costain interim profitability improves, secures £334.3m of new work in H1

Infrastructure solutions firm Costain said on Wednesday that profitability had improved over the six months ended 30 June, in line with internal expectations. Costain said operating profits had more than doubled to £11.5m, while the group also swung from a statutory reported pre-tax loss of £92.3m in the first half of 2020 to a profit of £9.1m a year later. Adjusted earnings per share increased from 2.1p a year ago to 2.8p at the halfway point of 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Terre Haute, INMyWabashValley.com

First Financial announces merger with Kentucky-based bank and trust company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — First Financial Corporation and Hancock Bancorp, Inc. jointly announced recently a definitive merger agreement between the two companies. First Financial will pay $18.38 per share in cash for each share of Hancock`s common stock outstanding totaling $31.35 million, according to a news release. Once the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy