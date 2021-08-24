Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Grupo LALA Announces Board Of Directors' Opinion Regarding Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering By Shareholder Group

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LALAB) announces that its Board of Directors convened in regard to the intention of the shareholder group represented by Control Trust number 410541-7 to initiate a Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering (the "Offer) for up to all the outstanding publicly owned shares of Grupo LALA, as announced on August 23, 2021.

In this regard, Grupo LALA's Board of Directors has authorized, in accordance with the Company's bylaws, the initiation of the aforementioned public offering. In addition, the Board of Directors has received from UBS Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. ("UBS"), in its capacity as an independent expert hired by the Board's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee, an opinion that the aforementioned shareholders group's offering price is duly justified from a financial point of view and, consequently, is fair to the holders of Grupo LALA's outstanding publicly owned shares. The opinion issued on August 23, 2021 by UBS is available on the websites of the Mexican Stock Exchange, ( www.bmv.com.mx) and the Company ( www.lala.com.mx), with the understanding that its recipients must review the opinion in its entirety, including the assumptions on which it is based and any exceptions it may include.

The members of Grupo LALA's Board of Directors - except those who had abstained, to avoid any perceptions of conflict of interest, but who joined their vote to that of the majority - after considering the opinion issued by UBS as an independent expert and the opinion of the Audit and Practices Committee, which had convened previously, opined that the price proposed in the Offer is duly justified and fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of the Company.

Further, the members of the Board of Directors who are also shareholders of the Company, and its Chief Executive Officer, Arquímedes Celis Ordaz, expressed to the Board their decision and that of their related parties, to tender their shares not held in the aforementioned trust, as along as the Offer is carried out under its existing terms, and assuming that general economic and market conditions remain stable.

The members of the Company's Board of Directors stated that they do not consider there to be any conflicts of interest with respect to the Offer.

For more information:Daniel Espinosa and Israel Rentería, CFA investor.relations@grupolala.com

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

This release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any type of action. The securities in question may not be, where appropriate, subject to public offering until, where appropriate, the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) authorizes the offer under the terms of the Ley del Mercado de Valores (LMV).

Limitation of Responsibilities: This press release may contain forecasts or projections which reflect our current views and expectations regarding our performance, business, and future events. Forecasts include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "in our view", "will likely occur", or some other word or phrase with a similar meaning. These statements are subject to certain risks, unforeseen events, and assumptions. We caution that a significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this report. In no event will we, nor any of our subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents, or employees be liable to third parties (including investors) for any investment, decision or action taken in relation to the information released in this press release or for any consequential special or similar damage.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-board-of-directors-opinion-regarding-voluntary-public-acquisition-offering-by-shareholder-group-301361541.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grupo Lala#The Board Of Directors#Conflict Of Interest#Grupo Lala Announces#Bmv#Lalab#Control Trust#Grupo Lala#Company#Ubs Casa De Bolsa#S A De C V#Offer#Mexican#Vigor#Cnbv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Chatham Asset Management Sends Letter To R.R. Donnelley Board Of Directors Regarding Extension Of Stockholder Rights Plan

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Asset Management, LLC (" Chatham"), a private investment firm which manages funds that beneficially own approximately 14.9% of the outstanding common stock and which is the largest bondholder of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD" or the "Company") (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report, today sent a letter to RRD's Board of Directors regarding its decision to amend and extend the Company's value-destructive stockholder rights plan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MYR Group Inc. To Attend Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

HENDERSON, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. ("MYR Group") (MYRG) - Get MYR Group Inc. Report, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. MYR Group's Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Betty Johnson, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. This event is only available to Morgan Stanley clients.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Insight Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $240 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "INAQ.U" beginning on Sept 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "INAQ" and "INAQ WS," respectively.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. And Redwire Announce Shareholder Approval Of The Business Combination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("GPAC") (NYSE: GNPK), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Redwire, LLC ("Redwire" or the "Company"), a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, announced that at GPAC's extraordinary general meeting held today (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), GPAC's shareholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination between GPAC and Redwire (the "Business Combination"), as well as all other proposals related to the Business Combination. Approximately 97% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 73% of GPAC's outstanding shares as of the record date, voted to approve the Business Combination.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

DoubleDown Interactive Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ("DoubleDown", or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,316,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each ADS representing 0.05 common share at a price of $18.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $113.7 million. The number of ADSs offered and to be sold by the Company is 5,263,000, and the number of ADSs offered and to be sold by a selling shareholder is 1,053,000. The selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 947,400 ADSs at the initial public offering price. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the ADSs will be approximately $86.5 million, after deducting underwriters discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. DoubleDown will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs by the selling shareholder.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

CURE® Media Group Announces Acquisition Of Cancer Horizons

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE® Media Group is excited to announce its acquisition of Cancer Horizons, a media platform that has built a relationship with a vast community of patients and their loved ones. Cancer Horizons, powered by CURE®, will not only continue to provide the community with resources to help in their journey, but it will also bring accurate news on the essential developments in the cancer space that everyone should know.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Desai named OSN interim CEO

Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN has seen CEO Patrick Tillieux depart for “personal reasons”, and a new interim CEO appointed in Sangeeta Desai. Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN, commented: “The Board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of Interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN as she works towards the Board’s vision for the Company as a leading entertainment hub in the region. Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading large-scale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands. She brings with her a unique combination of strategic, operational, and financial expertise, having led global media businesses for over a decade bolstered by an early career in private equity and investment banking.”
mpamag.com

TD Bank announces new appointment to board of directors

TD Bank Group has announced that it has appointed Cherie Brant to its board of directors. A partner for the Indigenous law group at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Brant joins the TD board’s risk committee. Brant is also an active member of BLG’s environmental, social, and governance initiative, the bank said.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Hyliion Announces Automotive Industry Veteran Mary Gustanski to Join Board of Directors

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that Mary Gustanski will join its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005243/en/. Gustanski has spent her nearly 40-year career bringing new technology to market...
Businessdallassun.com

Bergio International Announces Closing of S1 Public Offering After Successful Acquisitions of Aphrodite's and GearBubble

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, and retailer of fine and fashion jewelry, has announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 500,000,000 shares of its common public stock at a public offering price of $0.007 per share. The shares were issued pursuant to the S1 Registration Statement that was filed on March 31, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tellurian Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (Nasdaq: TELL) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior notes due 2028. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets. The offering is expected to close on or about August 31, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Long Beach, NYPosted by
TheStreet

AuthID.ai Announces Closing Of Public Offering

Long Beach, NY, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai ( www.authid.ai ) (Nasdaq: AUID) ("authID" or the "Company"), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced the closing of its public offering of 1,642,856 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share, including 214,285 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares, for gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

WEX Board Of Directors Announces Extension Of Share Repurchase Program

WEX Inc. (WEX) - Get Report, a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended its share repurchase program that was initiated in 2017 and was set to expire on September 30, 2021. Under the renewed repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $150 million worth of the company's common stock. The repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025, subject to earlier termination of the program by the Board of Directors. As of July 28, 2021, the Company had approximately 44.8 million shares outstanding.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CCOM Group, Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

CCOM Group, Inc. ("CCOM") (OTC Pink: "CCOM," "CCOMP"), announced that Oscar Folger has resigned from the Board. Oscar Folger has served on the board since April 2019. The Company thanked Mr. Folger for his distinguished service. About CCOM Group, Inc. CCOM Group, Inc. ("CCOM") distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ScanSource Announces Retirement Of Jack Reilly And Appointment Of Charlie Mathis To The Board Of Directors

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) - Get Report, a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the upcoming retirement of long-time director John P. ("Jack") Reilly from its Board of Directors. Mr. Reilly, who has served as a director of ScanSource since 2001, is retiring from the Board when his current term of office expires effective at ScanSource's Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on January 27, 2022. The Company also announced the appointment of Charles A. ("Charlie") Mathis to its Board of Directors, effective August 19, 2021. Mr. Mathis' appointment expands the Board to 10 members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy