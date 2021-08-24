Connect America Acquires Leading Remote Patient Monitoring Provider 100Plus

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America LLC, a nationally recognized innovator in digital health and connected care for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100Plus, the only remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI).

The pairing of the two companies joins together Connect America's Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS) with 100Plus's robust and proven RPM solutions onto one care management platform. Connect America, a portfolio company of Detroit-based Rockbridge Growth Equity, is adding complementary digital health products and technologies to enable both passive monitoring of patients in the home and better patient engagement outside of the physician's office.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to add 100Plus to our extensive line of solutions that help aging and vulnerable individuals live safely in their homes," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Connect America. "As we continue to grow and evolve, this next-generation technology and platform along with the talented 100Plus team, strengthen our connected care DNA and expand on our mission of enriching the aging journey for the senior population."

The 100Plus solution empowers physicians and qualified providers to manage their patients with chronic conditions remotely, proactively engage them to avoid episodic care, and drive a higher quality of life. In addition, 100Plus offers an end-to-end solution, including patient outreach, device setup, patient engagement and automatic bill generation.

"100Plus has created AI-powered RPM technology solutions that are seamless for both patient and physicians to use and proven to improve the health outcomes of senior patients and drive better engagement," said Ryan Howard, CEO of 100Plus. "We are excited that 100Plus's next evolution will be with Connect America, a company and a team with a long history of creating successful technology programs that enable older Americans to age safely at home."

The acquisition of 100Plus, the market leader in the RPM space, includes 'Ava,' a powerful AI-assisted technology developed by 100Plus that acts as a virtual physician assistant to enable better care coordination and patient engagement, and reduces the burden on physician staff for non-reimbursable administrative work.

"As more aging individuals demonstrate they want to stay at home, technologies such as 100Plus address the critical need for non-intrusive supporting healthcare technology in the home. 100Plus is reviewing data across health measures including blood pressure and A1c levels to evaluate the significance of Ava in improving health metrics," added Dillione.

In July 2021, Connect America, a portfolio company of Detroit-based Rockbridge Growth Equity, finalized its acquisition of the Aging and Caregiving (ACG) business from Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG), including Lifeline Personal Emergency Response Service and senior living solutions. With the additions of Lifeline and 100Plus, Connect America's subscribers benefit from expanded service offerings and innovations in connected care.

About Connect AmericaHeadquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., Connect America is a leading provider of digital health and connected care solutions dedicated to improving access to care, safety, independence, and quality of life. Its growing portfolio of personal emergency and medical alert services, remote patient monitoring, and medication management solutions help bridge the gap between individuals and their health partners, providing a more connected health experience.

Connect America, and its family of brands, including Lifeline medical alert services, is proud to offer innovative healthcare technologies that help improve the lives of those they serve. For more than 40 years, the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, have been delivering value-based solutions committed to quality care, improved health outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, and reduced costs. Its mission is to ensure that every individual, patient, and provider has access to the life-saving benefits of receiving the right care at the right time. To learn more, visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

About 100Plus100Plus is the fastest-growing Remote Patient Monitoring platform empowering doctors to manage their chronic patients remotely, proactively engage them to avoid expensive, episodic care, and drive a higher quality of life. The 100Plus medical devices are included as part of the remote patient monitoring service, which incurs no out of pocket cost for the majority of patients. When a patient receives a 100Plus medical device, it's fully configured and ready to use out of the box — no smartphone, app, Bluetooth, WiFi, or cellular plan required. The program can reduce episodic care and improves patient care by continuously monitoring high-risk senior patients.

RPM programs have demonstrated success in improving patient outcomes and reducing overall costs of care by avoiding emergency room visits and hospital readmissions. Medicare and several private insurers also reimburse for RPM services, allowing physicians to realize significant incremental revenue while improving care and reducing overall costs to insurers.

