Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

B2Digital CEO Greg Bell To Feature In Interview On Fox Business Tonight, August 24

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

The Interview will also air on Newsmax on Sunday, August 29

Tampa, FL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the "Company" or "B2Digital") (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"), is pleased to announce that FMW Media's "New To The Street" business TV show will feature an interview with B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell.

Interested viewers can catch the interview tonight, Tuesday, August 24 at 10:30 p.m. PT on Fox Business Network, and again on Sunday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Newsmax.

The interview will focus on the Company's unique business model and its recent strides toward a sustainable breakout in growth rate in both of its main operating segments - The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The interview will also focus on the Company's plans for the future, including its potential for strategic growth through acquisitions.

FMW Media's "New to The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About B2Digital Inc. B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new locations per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company's website at www.B2FS.com.

B2Digital has a growing social media presence. Follow us on: Twitter: @B2digitalOTC Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/b2digitalotc/

B2Digital: MMA's Premier Development League www.B2FS.com

B2 Fighting Series Pay Per View Link www.b2mma.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, please contact: information@b2fs.com

Public Relations: Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency info@TigerGMP.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Newsmax#Fmw Media#Fox Business Network#Company#B2digital Inc#Ppv#Fitness Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
BusinessComputer Weekly

Interview: Sofie Blakstad, CEO, hiveonline

“They cannot read, don’t have grid electricity, have never used a phone before, and many of them live miles from the nearest road. But they set up businesses, and they are running businesses, and they are the backbone of the community,” says Sofie Blakstad, CEO of hiveoneline, of some of the women her business works with in sub-Saharan Africa.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Wondery Names Warner Bros. Executive Nicole Blake Head of Franchise Development

EXCLUSIVE: Podcast studio Wondery has named Nicole Blake to a new role as head of franchise development,  leading the LA-based, Amazon-owned company’s expansion into strategic verticals, including a comprehensive approach to kids and family. Blake — most recently SVP, Harry Potter Global Franchise Development at Warner Bros. — will oversee global franchise development within and beyond audio. She will spearhead Wondery’s multi-platform brand development, IP development, expansion into emerging platform and device distribution. “Nicole brings significant experience in launching and growing category-defining brands and shares the same 360-degree approach that Wondery is focused on. Nicole is blazing new trails and championing transformational...
BusinessStreet.Com

What Jim Cramer Realized After Interviewing Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

"We have to find companies that aren't what they were." That was Jim Cramer's takeaway following an interview with Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report CEO Chuck Robbins Thursday, August 19, referring to Cisco's transition from a hardware to a software company. Cramer said that innovation and re-imagination are critical criteria...
BusinessEETimes.com

CEO Interview: Hassane El-Khoury is Getting Onsemi Focused

This week's podcast: Our guest this week is Hassane El-Khoury, who nine months ago was named president and CEO of Onsemi (formerly ON Semiconductor). We talk about the transformation of the company, and what it'll take to succeed in the semiconductor market when every IC company is going after the same growth markets.
Businessaithority.com

AiThority Interview with Will Hayes, CEO at Lucidworks

Tell us about your role and the team you handle at Lucidworks. How did you arrive here?. I have been at Lucidworks for about eight years. My background is in software engineering with an emphasis on analytics and distributed computing. I was brought in to Lucidworks by the board to lead the company through a transition from an open source support and services company to delivering proprietary search and AI solutions. We have a team of around 250 employees that are distributed across the country and the world.
EconomyCNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with J.M. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker

Watch CNBC's full interview with BMW chairman Oliver Zipse. Avoid all U.S. listed Chinese companies, says strategist. This is his top China tech pick. Watch Wednesday's full episode of Mad Money with Jim Cramer — August 25, 2021. watch now. Snowflake CEO on Q2 earnings, advertising data, $10 billion revenue...
BusinessRegister Citizen

Orion CEO Greg Taylor Named Top 50 SaaS CEO By The Software Report

Taylor Recognized for Guiding and Growing Category-Leading Enterprise Frontline Collaboration Software Company. Orion Labs, Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, today announced that Orion Chief Executive Officer Greg Taylor has been named one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021 by The Software Report. The Software Report noted the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021 demonstrate that cutting-edge technology thrives and spreads rapidly across the global business economy with vision and strong leadership.
AdWeek

Fox Business Signs 2 On-Air Correspondents

FBN is building its on-air roster in September. The network has signed Madison Alworth as a New York-based correspondent and Kelly O’Grady as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. They will begin their new roles later this month. Alworth arrives at FBN after a stint as a reporter and anchor for WTSP,...
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Bonnie Crater, CEO at Full Circle

Bonnie Crater, CEO at Full Circle talks about a few best ways to optimize your marketing mix and plans to drive better attribution and engagement in a multichannel marketing world;. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Bonnie, tell us more about Full Circle’s journey since early 2021 and key...
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

The Hill Acquired by TV Broadcast Group Nexstar Media for $130 Million

Political digital media company The Hill has been acquired by Nexstar Media, a broadcast TV and internet media company, for $130 million. Nexstar, which operates TV stations in 116 markets and 120 local websites, said the acquisition of The Hill would be immediately accretive to its operating results. Nexstar’s Networks Division operates NewsNation (formerly WGN America), a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million homes, as well as multicast network Antenna TV and WGN Radio in Chicago.
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Rodolph Barrere, Co-founder and CEO at Potloc

Rodolphe Barrere, CEO & Founder at Potloc discusses the various factors affecting consumer research models today and how social sampling is impacting this evolution:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Rodolphe, tell us more about Potloc and what inspired this journey?. I created Potloc with Louis Delaoustre as a response...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Todos Medical CEO To Appear On Fox Business Network Varney & Company Today At 11:40am To Discuss The Company's Launch Of CPass Neutralizing Antibody Testing For Monitoring COVID-19 Immunity

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical, is scheduled to appear on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business Network at 11:40 AM Eastern Time today. Mr. Commissiong will discuss the planned launch of cPass neutralizing antibody testing at the Company's Provista Diagnostics laboratory and how it is expected to empower healthcare professionals and patients with a new tool to monitor their immunity to COVID-19 as booster shots are being rolled out in the United States.
EconomyAviation Week

CEO INTERVIEW: SWISS’ Dieter Vranckx

SWISS has been the moneymaker in the Lufthansa Group over the last several years. Dieter Vranckx was appointed CEO in January and is overseeing the airline’s restructuring program. –Interview by KURT HOFMANN Before you moved from Brussels Airlines to become CEO at SWISS, you said you wanted to... CEO INTERVIEW:...
New York City, NYinsideradio.com

News Bites: WNYC/WQXR, KRNT, LAB Convention, Fox News Radio, Lotus Radio.

News Bites for September 1... ...New York Public Media news/talk WNYC New York (93.9) and classical WQXR Newark, NJ (105.9) will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a mix of live programming, archival material and new reporting examining the impact of the day and its aftermath on New York City. On Sunday, Sept. 5 WNYC will debut “9/11 and the Rise of the 21st Century NYPD,” a new multi-part series. On Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8:35-11am, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer will host live special coverage of official memorial ceremonies in New York City. Following the live coverage WNYC will air “Blindspot: The Road to 9/11,” a two-hour radio documentary adapted from the nine-part podcast of the same name, co-produced by WNYC Studios and The History Channel. Throughout the day on Sept. 11, WQXR will commemorate the anniversary with music of resilience and reflection. Special programming includes “We Shall All be Changed: Musical Reflections on 9/11.”
Real EstateHousing Wire

Tim Mayopoulos to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27- 28

As the mortgage industry moves further into the digital era, lenders are continuing to see the value and ease of cloud-based lending to simplify outdated processes. That’s why HousingWire has invited Tim Mayopoulos, president of Blend, to sit down for a Q&A at HW Annual on June 27 in Dallas to discuss this digital transformation of the industry. Mayopoulos will sit down with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins to discuss the digital mortgage landscape and the innovations that will define the next year of originations.
NFLClickOnDetroit.com

Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida coverage gripped TV viewers

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan and fearsome Hurricane Ida drew viewers to cable channels that focused on the unfolding events. Fox News Channel had the lion's share of the most-watched cable shows last week, 19 of the top 20, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday. MSNBC got a less dramatic ratings bump from the prior week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy