Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Equum Medical Raises $20 Million Of Growth Equity From Heritage Group

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equum Medical , a leading provider of acute care telehealth and teleICU solutions, today announced that it raised $20 million in growth equity from Heritage Group. The funding will enable Equum Medical to further enhance its service model and broaden the reach of its experienced team of clinicians across the United States and beyond.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an even greater strain on physicians, who already were suffering from burnout, as well as hospitals that are contending with shortages of intensivists. Equum Medical's physician-led and partnership-driven approach is exactly what is needed to address physician imbalances across the healthcare system," said Lauren Brueggen, partner at Heritage Group. "At Heritage, we have been fortunate to invest behind several notable telehealth companies, including MDLive, Vivify Health, AvaSure and now Equum Medical. We believe that Dr. Corey Scurlock and Dr. Brian Rosenfeld are two of the most renowned pioneers in the teleICU industry and we are thrilled to partner with them to build a dominant acute care telehealth company."

Equum Medical brings together an experienced team of clinicians with advanced, data-driven change management methodologies to provide high-touch telehealth services in a flexible, cost-effective manner. By delivering a variety of acute care telehealth services, hospitals and health systems are able to access scarce clinical resources when and where they need them. Equum Medical helps fill ICU intensivist coverage gaps, eases emergency department capacity constraints, enhances transfer center dynamics and reduces leakage by adding physician engagement to the process, and improves the lifestyle of on-site clinicians.

"With a clear understanding of the acute care telehealth market and a growing multispecialty physician group, Equum Medical offers health systems and hospitals a single source for managing this rapidly growing field," said Equum Medical CEO Corey Scurlock, M.D. "As a physician-run company, we are able to understand and meet our clinicians' needs. Combined with our approach of customizing offerings to meet the specific needs of our hospital system clients, Equum Medical is well positioned to become the preeminent player in the acute telehealth market."

Equum Medical employs one of the largest panels of board-certified critical care physicians and a growing panel of subspecialty physicians, who provide multiple solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems to combat the rise in higher acuity patients and significant provider shortages.

"The Heritage team and their unique strategic investor model provide the most opportunistic partnership for a high-growth company like Equum Medical. Heritage Group's investment will enable us to grow rapidly and be a juggernaut in the acute care telehealth space," said Brian Rosenfeld, M.D., executive vice president at Equum Medical.

About Equum MedicalFor over 10 years, Equum Medical has provided board-certified critical care physicians delivering acute care telehealth to address the challenges hospitals and health systems face when trying to fill gaps in coverage. Equum Medical's flexible, customized approach helps clients improve the lives of on-site clinicians, extending patient care in specialty areas and offering program leadership. By adapting to each client's technology platform and ensuring quality of care is delivered through proven data-driven change management methodologies, Equum Medical enables hospitals and health systems to enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational and financial impact. For more information, visit equummedical.com .

About Heritage GroupHeritage Group is a Nashville, Tenn.-based, healthcare-focused investment firm with more than 35 years of experience financing and operating healthcare companies at all stages. Heritage seeks to make majority and minority investments, ranging from $20 to $40 million per portfolio company, in high-growth healthcare services and healthcare technology businesses that address the challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. The firm's limited partners include some of the leading healthcare organizations in the nation, including large provider systems, payers and healthcare service providers. For more information, visit www.heritagegroupusa.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equum-medical-raises-20-million-of-growth-equity-from-heritage-group-301361056.html

SOURCE Equum Medical

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Care#Healthcare System#Mdlive#Vivify Health#Avasure#Icu#Heritage Group#Equummedical Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

InvestorNewsBreaks – DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Partners With Regional Primary Care Provider PeopleOne Health To Provide Digital Health Solutions

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, has finalized a contract with PeopleOne Health to be the digital behavioral health solution of choice for patients effective in September 2021. PeopleOne Health is a regional care provider, and Dario’s partnership with the company marks the company’s continued expansion and growth in the provider market as it leverages its compelling proprietary product portfolio.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

DuPage Medical Group planning aggressive growth, CEO says

Last summer when Steve Nelson became CEO of the largest independent physician group in Illinois, he brought more than 30 years of payer and provider experience with him. Before joining DuPage Medical Group, Mr. Nelson had served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group. He had also served in executive roles at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Wealth Enhancement Group Welcomes Equity Investment From Onex To Drive Next Stage Of Growth

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group (WEG), an independent wealth management firm with nearly $40.2 billion in client assets*, and Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), an investment firm and asset manager, today announced a new equity investment from Onex Partners V and certain Onex co-investors, including Onex Corporation (together "Onex"), to help drive WEG's next stage of organic growth and M&A expansion. Upon completion of the transaction, expected later this year, Onex will join WEG's current institutional shareholder, TA Associates (TA), as equal capital partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Healthdrugstorenews.com

Q&A: How In Step Health helps meet consumers along their healthcare journey

DSN spoke to In Step Health’s executive team about the company's efforts to help its partners innovate around the customer experience in health care. Tell us about In Step Health. In Step Health:. Our company has a deep understanding of the importance of making every health interaction impactful. We have...
Militarysyvnews.com

30th Medical Group begins $32 million renovation project

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander, and CMSgt. Luis Magana, 30th Medical Group superintendent, organized a wall breaking ceremony Aug. 6, 2021, on Vandenberg Space Force Base. "This renovation has been 10 years in the making, which makes it worth commemorating," said Capt. John...
Technologymartechseries.com

Shelf.io Raises $52.5 Million in a Series B To Accelerate Growth Of AI-Driven Answers Automation Platform

Shelf.io, the world’s leading AI-driven answers automation company, today announced a Series B round of $52.5 million led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Base10 Partners, Connecticut Innovations, Contour Venture Partners and individuals like Austin McChord (founder of Datto) and Tooey Courtemanche (founder of Procore). The company, whose clients include John Deere, DSW, HelloFresh, Equitable/AXA, and Glovo, has experienced 4X growth in the last 12 months, zero customer churn in the last three years and a 10X user growth in the last year.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

DocSpace, Houston-Based Digital Health Startup, Raises $1.2 Million to Help Clinicians Build and Launch Independent Practices

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- DocSpace, a digital health commerce platform that helps clinicians start, manage, and grow tech-enabled private practices, announced $1.2 million in seed funding led by Slauson & Co. The round includes other notable investors Precursor Ventures, Acrew Capital’s Scout Fund, SputnikATX Ventures, and Angel investors Nathan and Sonia Baschez, Nikhil Krishnan, and Eliana Murillo. The seed funding will support the build out of DocSpace Pay, an integrated one-click checkout healthcare payments experience for patients and clinicians.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Prudential commits $200 million to diversity in private equity

The company's investments will focus on women- and minority-owned PE firms. Prudential Financial has made a $200 million commitment through the Prudential DEI Portfolio to private equity investments constructed with a diversity, equity and inclusion lens. The investments will focus on limited partner stakes in firms with substantial ownership and/or...
Real EstateInman.com

Reali raises $250M in equity and debt financing

Reali, a real estate startup that aims to streamline the buying and selling process for consumers, announced Wednesday that it has raised $250 million in a new funding round. The funding is broken down between $75 million in equity, $25 million in debt and $150 million in warehouse financing, the latter of which is a kind of loan using a company’s inventory as collateral. In total, it raises Reali’s fundraising haul since it launched about five years ago to more than $300 million. A company statement adds that Reali plans to use the new resources to expand geographically and to beef up its offerings for consumers.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Trifecta Raises $20M in Series-B Funding Led by Spring Lake Equity Partners To Accelerate Already Rapid Growth

A Category Leader in the Ready to Eat Organic Meal Delivery Market. SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Trifecta, a leading organic food delivery service in the United States, today announced the closing of a $20 million series-B funding round, led by Spring Lake Equity Partners (Plated, Signify Health), a Boston-based venture capital firm. Additional investors who contributed to the round include Data Point Capital (Draft Kings, Rent the Runway), Raptor Group (Airbnb, Spotify, Twitter, Uber), and Hall Group. While already profitable with an annual run rate north of $100MM, this round will enable the Company to continue growing at its current rapid pace. Over the past four years, the company has experienced annual average revenue growth of over 145.0% which has propelled Trifecta to become one of the largest brands in the industry.
Medical & Biotechorlandomedicalnews.com

Accel Research Sites Hits COVID Trial Milestone, Continues Evolution

DeLand — As COVID-19 continues to evolve, a research network that supported the fight against it is evolving, too. One year after enrolling its first patient in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, Accel Research Sites has started 28 COVID-related trials with more than 3,500 patients. And they’re only looking ahead. “The...
Economyirei.com

Harbor Group International, Cammeby’s acquire N.J. multifamily portfolio for $1b

Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) have formed a joint venture with Cammeby’s International Group for the $1.05 billion acquisition of a portfolio of multifamily assets throughout New Jersey. The portfolio consists of 41 workforce housing communities, totaling 5,302 units. HGI will invest approximately $46 million for capital improvements and...
Technologyhealthcareittoday.com

Connect America Acquires Leading Remote Patient Monitoring Provider 100Plus

Acquisition establishes next-generation, AI-assisted digital health and connected care platform with integrated workflows and analytics to drive improved outcomes and higher quality of life. Connect America LLC, a nationally recognized innovator in digital health and connected care for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement...
Economyuticaphoenix.net

An employee embezzled $12.8 million from a medical school’s nonprofit.

Puglisi started working for the nonprofit in 2006, and by late 2015, had exclusive control of its four credit card programs, according to a 61-page report prepared for the university by Protiviti, a consulting firm specializing in forensic audits. That control gave Puglisi the sole authority to set up new credit card accounts, change spending limits, manage card access and terminate accounts.
Personal Financedig-in.com

How COVID-19 accelerated life insurance distribution changes

While it remains to be seen which of the COVID-19 pandemic’s many ripple effects will have the most enduring impact on the life insurance industry, one thing is certain: The industry will never be the same. This includes insurance distribution and sales, where the pandemic has accelerated an ongoing convergence of traditional and digital channels, carriers and technology companies, and distribution strategies and product design.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy