Agora Announces RTE2021 Virtual Conference Agenda, Curated To Provide Insights On Video, Voice And Streaming Innovations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (API) , a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announces its flagship RTE2021 conference agenda, which is set for Wednesday, September 1st and Thursday, September 2nd. The event -- free and held virtually -- will bring together leading global voices to discuss innovations in video, voice and streaming during a time where it is more important than ever. RTE2021 is the world's largest event exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies.

"Today, it has become more important than ever for people to make meaningful connections with one another," said Tony Zhao, founder and CEO at Agora. "And as a result, the number of innovative advancements in the real-time engagement ecosystem are growing at a rapid pace. At RTE2021, people will have the opportunity to explore all the ways that RTE technologies can help transcend physical barriers to authentic interactions."

At RTE2021, those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from innovators -- industry experts, entrepreneurs, business owners, and technologists -- as they share their expertise and insights on connecting the global community. Speakers at companies including Google, HP, HTC VIVE, Bose, TribeXR, Voicemod and Agora will deliver cutting-edge insights into the future of work, gaming, VR, telemedicine and much more.

The full agenda can be found here .

At this year's conference, the winner of Agora's Start-Up Battleground competition will also be announced. Start-ups (companies with less than $8 million in total funding) submitted ideas relating to real-time engagement to be reviewed by a panel of judges. The company with the winning idea will take home a $10,000 prize. This competition coincides with Agora's devotion to start-ups this year, and moving forward.

Ahead of RTE2021, Agora is also releasing brand-new research on Gen Z preferences for real-time engagement technologies. Real-time engagement refers to digital experiences that are interactive, collaborative and shared, through technology like live video, live audio and extended reality (AR and VR). For its research, Agora commissioned a survey of over 1,000 US-based Gen Z respondents in August 2021.

Key findings for developers include:

  • Gen Z is Flocking to Interactive Video -- Over the last year, nearly 90% (87%) say they are using more mobile apps with built-in interactive live video streaming or video calling features.
  • Interactive Video & Audio in Gaming Apps is Key -- When asked if interactive video or audio were important for their gaming apps, nearly 70% (69%) agreed.
  • More Than Half Have Tried Interactive Live Audio Streaming -- 62% have tried interactive live audio streaming apps, capturing growing popularity for these new services.
  • Enhancing Shopping with Extended Reality -- 70% said they would prefer retailers to offer AR and VR tech in their apps to test and try products at home before buying.
  • Front-Facing Filters Still Essential -- When asked if front-facing AR filters are key to keeping them interested in a social media app or service, 63% said "yes."

"Gen Z is particularly savvy and forward-thinking about their experience in apps and services," said Zhao. "These data points show that they want RTE technology and features integrated across the platforms they use. Developers must meet the moment to stay top-of-mind and further user loyalty."

For more information about RTE2021, and to register, visit here

About Agora Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

