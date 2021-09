Men in Black: The Game is an official licensed game based on the 1997 science fiction comedy action film of the same name starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. Aside from the characters and weapons, the game has very little to do with its source material. The plot involves FBI agent James Darrel Edwards (Will Smith from the movie) being send off to a building in New York to defuse a bomb and to pursue the bomber himself. After discovering that the terrorist leader is an alien, Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones from the movie) approaches to the confused agent and neutralized him. After a brief cutscene, James Edwards (now known as Agent J) becomes an official member of the secret organization known as Men in Black.