Maison Luxe To Commit Additional Capital For Its Multi-Million Dollar Relationship With Signet International Group

By GlobeNewswire
 8 days ago

FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) ("Maison Luxe" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that it will be committing additional corporate capital toward the continued expansion of its agreement with Signet International Group ("Signet") (SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products. Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe, commented, "Signet partners with such luxury timepiece brands as Swatch Group, Baume & Mercier and Tissot, as well as high end fashion names such as Swarovski and Anne Klein to name a few. These brands fit well with our longer-term plans to expand our footprint in the luxury goods marketplace. We continue to believe our Signet partnership provides a key piece of the puzzle as we progress toward selling luxury goods and services direct to customers."

It is important to note that Signet has strong relationships with cruise partners such as Harding, and Princess Cruises. "After alcohol and gambling, a cruise ship's third main source of revenue comes from consumer dollars spent onboard," according to Cruise Critic. "We are excited to be well positioned with Signet as the cruise ship travel industry begins to come back to life following the Covid-19 Pandemic," added Idnani

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact: www.maisonluxeny.com551-486-3980 anil@maisonluxeny.com

Public Relations:EDM Media, LLC https://edm.media

