Hub International Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire The Assets Of National Home Warranty Group Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Aviva Canada Inc.

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc. (National Home Warranty). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

With offices in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, and Vancouver and Langley, British Columbia, National Home Warranty is one of Western Canada's leading home warranty providers. Partnering with more than 3,500 registered builders, they provide new home warranty coverage to 15,000 homes and homeowners every year.

"Our investment in National Home Warranty rounds out Hub's capabilities in Western Canada to offer a more complete and comprehensive solution to make builders stronger and help homeowners better protect their assets," said David Moon, President of Hub International Canada West (Hub Canada West). "Their builders and clients will have access to an additional layer of risk management, specialties, resources and services with Hub."

Following the acquisition, the National Home Warranty team will join Hub Canada West, continuing to service and support clients.

About Hub's M&A ActivitiesHub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub InternationalHeadquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT: Media: Marni GordonPhone: 312-279-4601 Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark WormerPhone: 312.279.4848 Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-signs-purchase-agreement-to-acquire-the-assets-of-national-home-warranty-group-inc-a-wholly-owned-subsidiary-of-aviva-canada-inc-301360865.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited