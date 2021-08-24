Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hub International Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire The Assets Of National Home Warranty Group Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Aviva Canada Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc. (National Home Warranty). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

With offices in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, and Vancouver and Langley, British Columbia, National Home Warranty is one of Western Canada's leading home warranty providers. Partnering with more than 3,500 registered builders, they provide new home warranty coverage to 15,000 homes and homeowners every year.

"Our investment in National Home Warranty rounds out Hub's capabilities in Western Canada to offer a more complete and comprehensive solution to make builders stronger and help homeowners better protect their assets," said David Moon, President of Hub International Canada West (Hub Canada West). "Their builders and clients will have access to an additional layer of risk management, specialties, resources and services with Hub."

Following the acquisition, the National Home Warranty team will join Hub Canada West, continuing to service and support clients.

About Hub's M&A ActivitiesHub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub InternationalHeadquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT: Media: Marni GordonPhone: 312-279-4601 Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark WormerPhone: 312.279.4848 Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-signs-purchase-agreement-to-acquire-the-assets-of-national-home-warranty-group-inc-a-wholly-owned-subsidiary-of-aviva-canada-inc-301360865.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Canada#Aviva Canada Inc#Hub Canada West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessBenzinga

Worksport Forms Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Terravis Energy

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) has announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Terravis Energy Inc. The move is in line with the company's aim to expand its energy creation and storage markets. Terravis Energy will focus on harnessing and advancing renewable, green energy-based technologies. Worksport CEO Steven Rossi's father, Lorenzo...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FDCTech Announces The Termination Of Genesis Financial Inc. Stock Purchase Agreement

Irvine, CA, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced that it had terminated effective immediately the Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 2, 2021, with the Shareholders of Genesis Financial, Inc., a Wyoming corporation ("Genesis" or "Seller").
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Reading Truck Group Signs an Agreement to Acquire Auto Safety House

— Reading Truck Group announced this week it has signed an agreement to acquire Arizona-based Auto Safety House, a commercial truck solutions provider and bus dealer. With three locations in Arizona, the acquisition of Auto Safety House from W.W. Williams Company, furthers Reading’s growth strategy in the west; and positions the company with 22 Reading Truck locations nationwide.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.
Businessbodyshopbusiness.com

FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Better Align with Marketplace

FinishMaster, Inc., a leading provider of automotive and industrial paint, coatings and related products, announced a reorganization to its sales team, transitioning from regional-based to a customer-focused sales structure. The new structure features three teams – Traditional, Strategic and Industrial, and National Accounts – to better align the company with the marketplace and improve overall efficiency.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Reports On Product Roadmap And Market Needs

CLAYMONT, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) provides an update on wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai's, current plans to upgrade its Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) workforce management (WFM) software, including the addition of a mobile interface in the coming months. Enigmai, currently...
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Experiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Invests In Hoshi Aiming To Reach Important European Markets Faster

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) revealed Tuesday it has closed the previously announced €2 million ($2.35 million) investment in Hoshi International Inc. while also increasing its fully-diluted ownership in Hoshi through a securities swap. Hoshi is a European-focused, fully integrated medical cannabis company led by a team of renowned cannabis entrepreneurs.
BusinessPosted by
Rental

Polaris Commercial Hires New National Accounts Manager

Polaris Commercial has hired Sam Sutherland as its new national accounts manager. Sutherland has more than 25 years in the construction equipment rental industry and will bring that experience to Polaris Commercial’s rental equipment partners in the western United States. Sutherland will serve as a singular point of contact, providing...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Encision Signs Supply Agreement With Auris Health, Inc.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced that Encision has signed a Supply Agreement ("Agreement") with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris"), part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies.
Businessirmagazine.com

French companies lead Europe on incorporating ESG metrics in CEO pay plans

The number of European companies incorporating ESG metrics into executive compensation plans has increased significantly from 4 percent in 2008 to an expected 39 percent in 2021, according to a new report from Diligent. France leads Europe with the highest number of companies (an expected 71 percent) incorporating ESG metrics...
Real Estatefranchising.com

United Real Estate Group Outpaces Growth of 99.95% of All Private U.S. Companies

Ranking Lands Company in Top 0.05% of Private U.S. Companies and Top 25% of Inc. 5000. August 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // Inc. magazine, a national publication focusing on growing companies, revealed this week that United® Real Estate Group has once again made the Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious ranking lists the fastest-growing private companies in the United States each year. The list represents a unique look at the 5,000 most successful companies within the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs.
Businesstherealdeal.com

@properties hires Christie’s exec to take franchise program into luxury market

@properties has hired a longtime executive at Christie’s International Realty as vice president of brand growth, signaling a stronger push into the luxury market amid its ongoing franchise expansion. Natalie Hamrick steps into the new position after nine years at Christie’s. She will report to Chris Lim, president of brand...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Cheddar News

Cannabis Company Green Thumb Industries CEO on Q2 Earnings, Future of Legalization

Cannabis company Green Thumb Industries released its Q2 earnings last week, reporting its fourth straight quarter of positive net income. Founder, CEO, and Chairman Ben Kovler joined Cheddar’s Between Bells to talk about the company’s success as demand for marijuana grows across the U.S. He also discussed the future of the cannabis industry, how the company is looking at potential mergers and acquisitions, and the focus on expanding in legal states while waiting on future federal regulatory changes.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Gallagher agrees multi-billion dollar deal to acquire WTW assets

The insurance industry is only just coming to terms with the jolt that was the collapse of the proposed Aon-Willis Towers Watson mega-merger, but another major acquisition is already on the cards. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Gallagher) has today announced an agreement to acquire the treaty reinsurance brokerage operations of Willis Towers Watson plc.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) - Get Dril-Quip, Inc. Report (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey J. Bird as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and elected him to the Board, both effective as of January 1, 2022 to replace Blake T. DeBerry, who will step down at that time. Mr. DeBerry will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board until December 31, 2021.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

AIG taps new underwriting chief for international casualty

American International Group (AIG) has announced the appointment of Clara Brady as chief underwriting officer for international casualty. In this role, Brady (pictured above) will lead the overall strategic direction and objectives for international casualty underwriting. Brady is based in Zurich and will report to Lex Baugh, global chief underwriting...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market to Display Massive Growth in Near Future, Players - DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Breg, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, and Alcare Company Ltd

The Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy