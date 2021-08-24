Cancel
Samsung offers iPhone owners a huge incentive to switch to its Android phones

By Neela
gamingideology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is trying to entice iPhone owners to switch to its latest foldable smartphones with a huge cashback offer. The new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 were announced earlier this month and offer a more robust folding design that can survive a week for the first time. There are also better cameras, improved displays with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and more power thanks to the latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 processor.

