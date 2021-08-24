Orro Announces New Professional Channel Distribution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced Pioneer Music Company, the midwest's most recognized name in audio and video electronics for dealers, integrators and installers for 150 years, is now distributing the Orro One Pro providing installers with a true human-centric lighting system that unifies the many smart home devices they're already installing. In addition to intelligent lighting, Orro's smart switches provide integrated control of popular smart home products from companies including Sonos, Nest, Ring and Ecobee, allowing installers to unify a smart home through Orro's smart living system.

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional home builders, electricians and installers, please visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

"We are honored to have Pioneer Music Company providing Orro to dealers, integrators and installers throughout the midwest," said Patrick "PG" Gall, head of channel development, Orro. "As part of our dedicated focus on the professional installer industry, this new distribution partner gives thousands of professional installation companies access to Orro, providing them with easy access to Orro's human-centric lighting system that unifies many of the other brands they work with day-to-day."

"Orro's smart living system not only provides human-centric lighting control, it unifies the smart home devices our customers already work with on a day to day basis," said Alec Haight, vice president, Pioneer Music Company. "We are excited to be a professional distributor for Orro and look forward to providing our customers with a true wellness focused smart home system - at mainstream price points that can fit within almost any budget."

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system, which replaces a standard light switch, unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice - without having to install and configure additional hardware.

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Install in place of any standard light switch

Designed for professional builders and installers

Control via Orro's integrated touchscreen, voice - or the Orro app

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Works with existing light bulbs - make any light smart

"Works with Sonos" Certification

Nest Integration

Alexa Built-in Integration

Energy saving Eco Mode

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Control and access thermostats, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Easy Commissioning - setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

About Orro

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing Top-of-the-Line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems - creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

