Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Businesses, TV And Film Production, Conferences And Professional Sports Teams Turning To Epitome Risk To Avoid Shutdowns, Says Mike Millett

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Millet, Epitome Risk's co-founder and Chief Risk Officer, says he's seeing professional sports teams, businesses, conference organizers, and even wedding planners turn to professional COVID Compliance teams, like Epitome Risk's, to keep offices and events open and safe. Millet has more than 30 years of field and C-Suite risk management experience; he and his team have focused on COVID-19 risk mitigation for the past 18 months. The teams he sends all over the world quietly blend in while at the same time keeping people, events, teams and families safe. Epitome Risk professionals are knowledgable, experienced, kind, cooperative and willing to lend a helping hand.

Epitome Risk provides:

  • COVID-19 transmission and risk mitigation, including pre-event testing on a secure site;
  • COVID-19 production risk assessments;
  • Solutions to Identify vulnerable or high-risk members of your team;
  • Processes to ensure your team is practicing safety measures, including social distancing;
  • Frameworks for production team units to expedite your project's timeline;
  • Monitoring of proper PPE processes; and
  • Neutralizing antibody tests.

" Epitome Risk started working on TV and film productions all over the world," said Millett. "We put the right team and precautions in place so we have never had a shutdown. Now businesses, professional sports teams, and conference organizers are calling for COVID-19 solutions, compliance and safety."

"They have a lot of money on the line and they don't want to shut down," he added. "We are even sending a team overseas to help mitigate risk for a wedding that has guests coming in from all over the world."

Epitome was built on the solid foundation established by Mike Millett's extensive experience conducting risk management on TV & film sets. He has become known in the industry as a true team player who helps wherever needed. His impeccable attention to detail has afforded him opportunities to work with major productions, such as The Amazing Race and multiple Discovery Channel and NatGeo shows.

Through his expertise in the field, Epitome Risk has been able to form a strong team of risk management officers who are available locally and internationally for COVID-compliance or general risk assessments and mitigation. Through the focused and hard work of the Epitome experts, they have allowed a number of high-profile shows and films to get back on schedule by developing thoughtful strategies for reducing risk and keeping both actors and film crews safe.

Epitome Risk considers all possible risks, and implements both common-sense and mandated safety practices to mitigate potential spread. Born through our extensive experience, Epitome Risk can successfully create and apply multifaceted plans for businesses, events, professional sports teams, and production crews without interrupting project timelines or business, team or event goals.

Prior to co-founding Epitome Risk, Mike served as a Certified Crisis & Risk Management professional, and Strategic Consultant. A proud Veteran, Mike is an outdoors enthusiast, with extensive experience conducting training, strategic development initiatives, and high-stakes risk mitigation strategies for industry-leading clients. Epitome Risk actively hires and supports veterans.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk has teams up with GenScripts to offer at-home neutralizing antibody testing for their clients and the general public.

Available for Immediate Interview: Mike Millet

Media Contact Karen Campbell kcampell@epitomerisk.com667-206-0208

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesses-tv-and-film-production-conferences-and-professional-sports-teams-turning-to-epitome-risk-to-avoid-shutdowns-says-mike-millett-301361448.html

SOURCE Epitome Risk

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Sports#Production Team#Epitome#Film Production#Ppe#Tv Film#Discovery Channel#Natgeo#Covid#Strategic Consultant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthestreamable.com

Media Orgs & Sports Business Execs Turn To Streaming In the Face of Floundering RSNs

What was once the most profitable collection of networks around, regional sports networks (RSNs) are floundering — and are turning to streaming to help stop the fall. A new report by the Sports Business Journal revealed that over a dozen high-ranking sports business executives are concerned with the future of RSNs and are working with leagues, teams, and cable distributors to help find a new way to broadcast games. “The house is on fire here,” one network executive said to SBJ, referring to the RSN business. But why? It’s twofold — growing streaming services and a lack of pay-TV subscriptions.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing The Animal Production Support Industry | Monitor Business Risk And View Company Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for all agriculture industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. Within the agriculture category, BizVibe's animal production support industry group consists of 3,500+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Danny Lopez Joins Galaxy Racer As Chief Content Officer

Dubai-based esports organisation Galaxy Racer has hired Danny Lopez, formerly of Guild Esports, as its new Chief Content Officer. Lopez arrives at Galaxy Racer with a wealth of senior-level experience in esports, as well as a nomination for ‘Esports Creative Of The Year’ at the 2021 Esports Awards. He will immediately take charge of the organisation’s content strategy and brand.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Canadian AI Technology Company EAIGLE Launches A New Proof Of Vaccination Platform To Provide Organizations With Enhanced Health And Safety Protection

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Artificial Intelligence (AI) company EAIGLE Inc., specializing in COVID-19 solution technology, has launched a new proof of vaccination platform to provide its existing five (5) million monthly users with an additional layer of health and safety protection. The new feature, which integrates with its portfolio of wellness screening solutions, will be available to clients by September 30th, 2021.
GamblingPosted by
Cheddar News

Barstool Sports Parent Penn National Gaming on Its $2B Acquisition TheScore

Penn National Gaming recently made an agreement to acquire sports betting and media platform TheScore in a $2 billion deal. Jon Kaplowitz, head of Penn Interactive, joined Cheddar to discuss how the acquisition will integrate into the company's established business model. He noted that while competitors spend a great deal of money on advertising and partnerships, Penn plans to tap into its existing base of online casinos and its brands like Barstool Sports, acquired last year, in order to keep pace with rival betting platforms.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Minsait ACS' PRISM With Oneview Provides A More Intuitive User Experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minsait ACS (Advanced Control Systems, Inc.), an Indra company, has launched a new version of PRISM built on the Oneview user interface that features configurable workspaces, drag-and-drop functions, analytics, dashboards, and a browser-based GUI to deliver a consistent user experience across all devices. "At...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OneZero Launches Analytics To Evaluate Impact Of Last Look

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced a data-driven approach to evaluate the impact of last look that aids the implementation of the recommendations set out in last month's Global Foreign Exchange Committee: Execution Principles Working Group Report on Last Look .
Technologyhypepotamus.com

TAG – IoT for Business Professionals

Attend this 2-hour Internet of Things (IoT) class for business professionals around best practices involving IoT. Successfully completing the course and passing an online assessment will result in the attendee earning a micro-credential and social media badge. The Internet of Things (IoT) promises a wide range of benefits for industry and consumers. Data can be collected in extraordinary volume and detail regarding almost anything worth measuring, such as public health, industrial production, and energy. New data analysis tools have been optimized for the massive amounts of data that IoT produces, enabling well-informed decisions to be made quickly. Before you can successfully plan and implement an IoT solution, you must understand the various factors that will drive your decisions. But putting IoT systems into place can be a complicated proposition with unique considerations distinctly different from traditional IT solutions. In IoTBIZ you will learn foundational skills in: Classifying IoT Infrastructure Identifying Benefits and Challenges of IoT. Discuss Real World Applications for IoT. Review the IoT Development Lifecycle. These classes are taught live online with a certified instructor through the Zoom platform.
Cell Phonestvtechnology.com

The OTT Upside: US OTT Subs to Hit 277 in 2026

ADDISON, Texas—Despite widespread adoption of OTT services, Parks Associates has released new research showing there is still room to grow. It is forecasting that OTT subs will grow another 20% from nearly 230 million in 2021 to more than 277 million in 2026. The new whitepaper, “The Evolving Digital Media...
Businessmarketingdive.com

LG finds new recipe for kitchen experiences with media channels like Twitch

To promote its new suite of kitchen appliances, LG Electronics USA last week activated an unlikely media channel for the category: Twitch, where the brand streamed a cooking competition between actress Olivia Culpo and rapper T-Pain. As the two faced off in making full-course meals, viewers were able to use Twitch's engagement tools to vote in each round, launch sabotages against the contestants or unlock protections.
Economybostonsportsextra.com

The Future of Marketing in the Sports Industry

The sports industry is a massive space that revolves around health, fitness, and entertainment. It has a diverse audience based on age, nationality, culture, and countless other parameters. It’s a dynamic sector that is constantly changing. Hence, marketing efforts must keep pace to stay relevant. As the digital revolution continues,...
GamblingNEWSBTC

2Crazy brings professional poker player Jeff Gross onboard to create a comprehensive gaming experience

Gaming platforms have garnered massive attention due to the advent of NFTs. From what looked like a casual competition has transitioned to worldwide tournaments with top gamers joining the space. The evolution of this multi-million dollar industry has attracted the likes of celebrity stardom and eye-watering sums creating the best action in the NFT sphere. Diverse NFT platforms have bought in real use-cases in the quest to develop sophisticated gaming & e-sports experience.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Wondery Names Warner Bros. Executive Nicole Blake Head of Franchise Development

EXCLUSIVE: Podcast studio Wondery has named Nicole Blake to a new role as head of franchise development,  leading the LA-based, Amazon-owned company’s expansion into strategic verticals, including a comprehensive approach to kids and family. Blake — most recently SVP, Harry Potter Global Franchise Development at Warner Bros. — will oversee global franchise development within and beyond audio. She will spearhead Wondery’s multi-platform brand development, IP development, expansion into emerging platform and device distribution. “Nicole brings significant experience in launching and growing category-defining brands and shares the same 360-degree approach that Wondery is focused on. Nicole is blazing new trails and championing transformational...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina and High 5 Games. Inspired’s Jungle Falls. Inspired has launched Jungle Falls, a classic jungle-themed cluster slot game developed by its Bell-Fruit Games development studio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy