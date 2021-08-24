Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hard Rock International Appoints Shelley Williams As Director Of Global Sales For Meetings & Events

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International, one of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands, announces the selection of Shelley Williams for the role of Director of Global Sales for Meetings and Events. In this new role for Williams within the Hard Rock organization, she will draw upon more than 25 years of experience in global hospitality, including tenure with Caesars Entertainment, the Westmont Hospitality Group and the University of Windsor. Williams, an award-winning, results-driven sales and business leader, will report directly to Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing.

In her most recent role as Vice President of Sales at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Williams was the opening sales leader at the largest corporate operating hotel for the brand. In that role, she was responsible for the recruitment and ongoing training of the sales team while leading hospitality sales and convention services and serving as a key post-pandemic business recovery leader.

"Shelley's overall experience and her intimate knowledge of our brand will be an invaluable asset to Hard Rock International especially as we continue to evolve the global sales and marketing effort in the meetings and events space," said Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing for Hard Rock International.

"It is a privilege to continue working with one of the world's most globally recognized brands," said Shelley Williams, Director Global Sales - Meetings & Events for Hard Rock International. "This exciting new role will allow me to bring innovative ideas and opportunities to our ever-growing global portfolio of hotels."

Williams holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree with a specialty in International Business from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. Additionally, she has Executive Certificates in CRM/Business Strategies from the Universidad de Montevideo, Motevideo, Uruguay and Hospitality and Tourism Management from Florida Atlantic University.

To learn more about Hard Rock International, please visit https://www.hardrock.com.

High-resolution headshot of Shelley available here.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-international-appoints-shelley-williams-as-director-of-global-sales-for-meetings--events-301360785.html

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Clapton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock International#International Business#Caesars Entertainment#The University Of Windsor#Global Sales Marketing#The Hard Rock Hotel#Carleton University#Crm Business Strategies#Motevideo#Hri#Hotels#Rock Shops#Hard Rock Digital#Entertainment Industry#Deloitte Private#The Wall Street Journal#J D Power#Forbes Magazine#Bristol Associates Inc#Spectrum Gaming Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesskamcity.com

Budweiser UK&I Appoints Sales Director For Wholesale & Convenience

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has announced the appointment of Sunny Mirpuri as Sales Director for Convenience and Wholesale. His new role at the AB InBev subsidiary will come into effect on 6 September. Mirpuri joined Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I in 2008 and has held a variety of senior roles across...
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

ChainLogix Appoints New National Sales Director

ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions named Guadalupe Garcia as the company's national sales director. With ChainLogix's appointment of Garcia as national sales executive, the company is expanding its West Coast presence. She will be focused on developing the company’s Title Services, including title search, tax report, post-closing and recording. She reports to Tim Moreland, senior vice president, Operations and Business Development at ChainLogix.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Camect Taps Security Industry Veteran Ron Grubbs to Lead Global Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Camect’s global footprint has grown to over 30 countries by partnering with wholesale distributors, security integrators, and monitoring services. These partners rely on Camect for highly accurate on-site analytics, customizable video monitoring integration, and top rated support. To continue to support this growth Camect has appointed industry veteran, Ron Grubbs, to head global sales and business development. Ron Grubbs brings decades of leadership experience to Camect’s sales organization. His background includes over 30 years of partnering with integrators to implement secure solutions for residential and commercial customers. This direct experience with security integrations will enable the continued growth of Camect’s professional dealer program . Additionally, Ron has a track record of partnering with wholesale distributors which will also add value to Camect’s distribution network.
BusinessBillboard

Carolyn Williams Appointed Executive VP at RCA Records

Carolyn Williams has been promoted to executive vp at RCA Records. In the newly created role, Williams will work with RCA’s executive team to oversee the company’s artist and label brand management and marketing operations. The marketing and brand partnership divisions will now report to Williams as will the touring and events departments.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Dennis Irvine appointed Director at Richmond International

LONDON - Dennis Irvine will join London-based hospitality design specialists, Richmond International in September 2021 as a Director. Dennis will strengthen the team working across longstanding client partners including Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, The Langham Hospitality Group and Raffles Hotels. Prior to joining Richmond International, Dennis founded and led Dennis Irvine Studio.
Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Tom Bené as President and CEO

Bené Brings a Track Record of Exceptional Leadership in Food and Beverage Appointment Reinforces Breakthru’s Strong Industry Position, Poised for Accelerated Growth. Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American total beverage alcohol distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced the Board of Managers has appointed Tom Bené as President and CEO, effective October 4, 2021. As Breakthru’s leader, Tom will advance the next phase of the company’s evolution focusing on growth and expansion, accelerating technology and innovation and executing with excellence for supplier and customer partners.
Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

Mattias Rentner, New Sales Director at Fine Wine Club International AB

Mattias Rentner has been appointed new Sales Director at Fine Wine Club International AB. Mattias has a long international B2B sales and business background coupled with managerial experience and cross sector exposure from companies including Mediaplanet, Gtech and McCann-Erickson. We are happy and excited to have Mattias onboard the team....
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

InvestorNewsBreaks – Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Announces Sponsorship Of The ATD 2021 International Conference & Exposition

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, nonprofit, and government agency learning and upskilling, is a proud sponsor of the ATD 2021 International Conference & Exposition. The conference is scheduled for Aug. 30–Sept. 1, 2021, and will take place in Salt Lake City.
New York City, NYtvtechnology.com

iNDemand Hires Lacy Pack As EVP and CTO

NEW YORK, N.Y.—Lacy Pack has joined iNDemand as executive vice president and chief technology officer, where he will report to Dale Hopkins, iNDemand’s President and CEO. iNDemand, which is owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications, is the leading transactional video on demand (TVOD) and pay per view (PPV) programming provider in North America, delivering content to more than 80 million homes. It has distribution deals with more than 150 companies.
Orlando, FLhospitalitynet.org

Shelley Williams

Appointed Director of Global Sales for Meetings & Events. At Hard Rock International, Inc. in Orlando, Florida, USA. Hard Rock International, one of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands, announces the selection of Shelley Williams for the role of Director of Global Sales for Meetings and Events. In this new role for Williams within the Hard Rock organization, she will draw upon more than 25 years of experience in global hospitality, including tenure with Caesars Entertainment, the Westmont Hospitality Group and the University of Windsor. Williams, an award-winning, results-driven sales and business leader, will report directly to Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing.
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Exertis appoints director of AV

AV and IT distributor Exertis has confirmed the appointment of Jamie Brothwell as director of AV. With 19 years in the channel, Brothwell brings with her a wealth of experience. Most recently, Brothwell had run Exertis’ Accessories, Peripherals and Own Brand Division as commercial director. Prior to this, she held roles in Business Development for B2B and led Exertis’ Print business to deliver record sales and revenue growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Old Second Bancorp Announces The Appointment Of New Director

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (the "Old Second ) (OSBC) - Get Report, the holding company for Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it has increased the size of the Board of Directors to 14 members and appointed Dennis Klaeser to the Board, effective August 17, 2021. Mr. Klaeser was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Bank.
Queens, NYWestern Queens Gazette

MSQ Appoints Cameron Hernandez As Executive Director And COO

Mount Sinai’s Interim Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Cameron R. Hernandez, MD, has been appointed Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Mount Sinai Queens. Dr. Hernandez has an accomplished history at Mount Sinai Queens, serving as Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai Queens from September 2018 to December...
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Tammy Viktora As Director Of Sales And Marketing Of The Radisson Hotel Memphis University

COVINGTON, Ken., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammy Viktora to the role of director of sales and marketing of The Radisson Hotel Memphis University. Ms. Viktora brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role having previously served as the general manager of the Hampton Inn by Hilton.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Global Movement Is Returning: International Hotel Reservations Near 50% Of All Trips - By Mike Ford, Founder and Managing Director at SiteMinder

For three consecutive months now, hotel bookings globally have remained above 60% of 2019 levels – and, unlike this same time last year, we are no longer looking at a world dominated entirely by domestic travel. Rather, as collective confidence grows, particularly through EMEA and parts of the Americas, we’re seeing international travel’s contribution to booked stays make a strong comeback.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces The Appointment Of An Experienced Global Marketing Director To Lead Its Global Marketing Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions in 2021, the company is now working on a further 5 acquisitions and with increased marketing requirements for both new and existing acquisitions. ILUS has appointed experienced Global Marketing Director, Claire Allen-Addy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy