Principal Solar Improves Balance Sheet, Engages Financial Auditor

DALLAS, TEXAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that it has satisfied the terms of and paid in full a convertible note of approximately $377,000. The Company also announced that it has engaged PCOAB-qualified accounting firm Whitley Penn to perform an audit of its accounting and financial information.

"Principal Solar is committed to the highest levels of transparency, integrity, solvency, and accountability in all aspects of our operations," said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, MBA, CPA, Chairman and CEO of Principal Solar. "We've brought Whitley Penn on board to ensure the accuracy and compliance of our financials as we continue towards achieving fully reporting status with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I'm also happy to report that we've retired another convertible note, thereby eliminating more of Principal's outstanding obligations and further shoring up our balance sheet."

Based in Texas, Whitley Penn brings decades of expertise and integrity to its review and certification of Principal's accounting practices.

About Principal SolarPrincipal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

