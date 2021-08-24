Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Principal Solar Improves Balance Sheet, Engages Financial Auditor

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DALLAS, TEXAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that it has satisfied the terms of and paid in full a convertible note of approximately $377,000. The Company also announced that it has engaged PCOAB-qualified accounting firm Whitley Penn to perform an audit of its accounting and financial information.

"Principal Solar is committed to the highest levels of transparency, integrity, solvency, and accountability in all aspects of our operations," said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, MBA, CPA, Chairman and CEO of Principal Solar. "We've brought Whitley Penn on board to ensure the accuracy and compliance of our financials as we continue towards achieving fully reporting status with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I'm also happy to report that we've retired another convertible note, thereby eliminating more of Principal's outstanding obligations and further shoring up our balance sheet."

Based in Texas, Whitley Penn brings decades of expertise and integrity to its review and certification of Principal's accounting practices.

About Principal SolarPrincipal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.pswwenergy.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW' hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs' control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs' most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar ContactK. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBAChairman and Chief Executive Officer kt@pswwenergy.com 214.885.0032

Investor Relations ContactMichael Briola invest@pswwenergy.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#Principal Solar#Psww#Company#Pcoab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

How to Find Retained Earnings on a Balance Sheet and Calculate Them

Businesses have two ways that they can utilize their profits. The first is to distribute the money to stockholders in the form of dividends. After all, theoretically, the profits only belong to stockholders. However, companies don’t distribute all of their profits. Instead, they keep some of that on the balance sheet. What are retained earnings and how do you find them on the balance sheet? Also, is there an easy way to calculate retained earnings?
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MYR Group Inc. To Attend Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

HENDERSON, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. ("MYR Group") (MYRG) - Get MYR Group Inc. Report, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. MYR Group's Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Betty Johnson, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. This event is only available to Morgan Stanley clients.
Economytechwire.net

State Financial Entity Contemplates Improving Communication

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state entity charged with protecting customers and business services in financial transactions is modernizing key aspects of its processes. The Department of Financial...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SBA Communications Corporation To Speak At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications And Entertainment Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) - Get SBA Communications Corp. Class A Report ("SBA") announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:25am ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Finance of America CEO on changes in mortgage industry

For today’s HousingWire Daily, Finance of America Companies CEO Patti Cook joins us for another episode of the Women of Influence series that spotlights the latest accomplishments of our award winners. As a 2021 Woman of Influence, Cook has been a pioneer in financial services since her earliest days in the industry. Over the course of her career, Cook has held executive roles at numerous companies, including Prudential, JPMorgan Chase, and Freddie Mac.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Moody's Corporation To Present At Investor Conferences

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Moody's Corporation (MCO) Report announced today that the company will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, as well as the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. On Thursday September 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Mona Breed, Chief Information Officer, will speak at...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

M3 Technologies' auditor issues qualified opinion on FPE21 financial position

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): M3 Technologies (Asia) Bhd's external auditor Messrs Ecovis Malaysia PLT has expressed a qualified opinion in the company's audited financial statements for the financial period ended March 31, 2021 (FPE21). On March 25, M3 Tech had changed its financial year end from Dec 31 to March...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clearwater Analytics Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. ("Clearwater Analytics"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. If Clearwater Analytics elects to proceed with an initial public offering, Clearwater Analytics expects to list its stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CWAN."
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Absence management: 6 steps to improve communication and enhance engagement

As companies and their employees continue the transition to the “new normal,” fresh challenges are emerging for HR departments around absence management. The availability of COVID-19 vaccines has spurred use of accumulated personal or company policy time, while many employees are requesting time off for delayed medical procedures, to care for family members or to cope with the lingering effects of COVID-19.
Financial Reportsfinancemagnates.com

Dukascopy Sees a 9.8% Increase in Total Assets on Its Interim Balance Sheet

Dukascopy Bank SA, a Switzerland-based financial services provider, released today its interim balance sheet as of June 30, 2021, noting an increase of 9.85% in its total assets and its total liabilities. According to the report, liquid assets for the period were CHF 33,861,300 million, up from the figure posted on December 31, 2020, which was CHF 23,260,143 million.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Engagement Banking Tech Provider Backbase to Improve Digital Onboarding for eToro

an engagement banking tech provider, reveals that it has teamed up with eToro, a multi-asset investment platform that empowers individuals to “grow their knowledge and wealth,” in order to improve eToro’s digital onboarding capabilities and back-end compliance infrastructure. As mentioned in a release:. “The collaboration will see eToro adopting...
Financial Reportsbeautypackaging.com

Coty Reports Improved Financial Results for Q4 of 2021

Coty Inc. has announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results and demonstrated recovery across its operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021. In Q4, revenues increased 89.6% to $1.06 billion compared to $560 million in 2020, lapping the peak of Covid impact...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Accounting May Be ‘Blind Spot’ as SEC Mulls Climate Reporting

Read This Next: Portfolio, BNA Pick, Additional Analysis on FASB(Bloomberg Tax Subscription) Coming soon: SEC rules for public companies to report the impacts of climate change and progress toward climate goals. Already here, and not to be ignored: accounting requirements that capture some details, like the financial effects of a...
Personal FinancePhys.org

Challenges of encouraging skepticism in financial statement auditors

Good financial statement audits are essential to protect investors, and skeptical auditors are essential to good audits. A recent study finds that skepticism is being discouraged in auditors—and that there are unexpected challenges and opportunities for fostering skepticism in auditors moving forward. "In auditing, skepticism is about having the smarts...
Economyirei.com

Principal Financial Group boosts ESG efforts with $600m sustainability bond

Principal Financial Group has issued its first sustainability bond as part of an effort to advance the company’s ESG initiatives. Under the terms of a five-year funding agreement–backed notes through Principal Life Global Funding II, Principal will allocate proceeds of the $600 million bond toward eligible green and social initiatives, such as green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water practices, clean transportation, and pollution prevention and control, among other efforts. Eligible assets may include existing or future investments that meet criteria to help advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy