Annotate 150 Million Point Point-Clouds With Deepen AI's Semantic Segmentation Annotation Tool

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With advanced point-cloud rendering optimization technology, Deepen AI's annotation tool is capable of handling large point-cloud sequences with up to 150 million points on an average laptop. Using their proprietary technology, Deepen AI is able to annotate large volumes of point-clouds with speed and accuracy.

Powered with features such as (3D) polygon, smart-brush, ground detection and point-on-camera Deepen AI is enabling enterprises to unlock semantic segmentation annotation capabilities like never before.

"True to our mission of enabling safety for autonomous systems, we are aggressively working to develop capabilities that not only increase accuracy, but also volume and velocity. Our tools are able to manage point clouds with 150+ million points with high accuracy, empowering enterprises worldwide unlock new use cases in 3D and 4D AI training and validation data" - Mohammad Musa, CEO and Founder, Deepen AI

Deepen AI's annotation tool also provides enterprises with features to manage, track and increase productivity:

  • Reporting- To support all business needs to give clients key information with a click of a button.
  • Task Management - Complete lifecycle of tasks made to support huge annotation teams, with the ability to streamline and automate your dataset workflow experience.
  • Automation -AI Sense is Deepen AI's smart labeling function that pre-labels the data to increase efficiency & reduce man-hours
  • Quality Assurance - Built-in QA flow allows enterprises to easily verify the quality of processed data to maintain quality standards with features like sub-sampling, comments and automatic checker.

Deepen AI's web-based secure tools can be deployed on-premise, cloud, and are fully compliant with global standards like GDPR. Deepen AI's annotation tools support all types of key cases like:

- Bounding boxes- Semantic segmentation- Polylines- Scenario labeling- Key Points

Deepen AI's suite of products also includes Deepen Calibrate - Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control.

To learn more about Deepen AI's products and services, you can visit www.deepen.ai or write to them at info@deepen.ai .

About Deepen AI

Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley based startup and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.

Contacts Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO 317328@email4pr.com +1 (650) 560 -7130

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annotate-150-million-point-point-clouds-with-deepen-ais-semantic-segmentation-annotation-tool-301361546.html

SOURCE Deepen AI

