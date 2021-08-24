Cancel
Gentherm To Participate In Virtual CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (THRM) - Get Report, a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Matteo Anversa, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation will begin at 9:30 am (ET).

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at: www.gentherm.com.

Investor ContactYijing Brentano investors@gentherm.com 248.308.1702

Media ContactMelissa Fischer media@gentherm.com 248.289.9702

About GenthermGentherm (THRM) - Get Report is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

