Get Pumped Up for Marvel's SHANG-CHI With These 3 New Promo Spots and a "Next Level Action" Featurette

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been interesting to see how fans are reacting to Marvel’s upcoming martial arts action film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. I’m seeing a lot of negativity from the fans, and I’m not sure why. I’ve personally loved what I’ve seen from the footage that has been shared, and when I caught an early screening of the film, it exceeded my expectations. It seriously turned out to be a great movie!

