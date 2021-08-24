JCPS Takes Action Against Teacher Who Refuses To Wear Mask

FOUR OAKS – A Johnston County high school teacher who refuses to wear a mask is speaking out about her stance and how Johnston County Public Schools has responded. Aurora Preston was looking forward to her sixth year as an English teacher at South Johnston High School. But things suddenly changed when she reported for the first teacher workday of the new school year. Aurora declined to wear a mask inside the school. Even with a medical exemption (which she does not have), officials reportedly told her, she would still be required to wear a plastic face shield. She said no.