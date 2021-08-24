Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

Sales kept climbing for Tommie's Pizza in St. Paul despite pandemic pivots

By Iain Carlos
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 8 days ago
In spite of the pandemic, revenue has only increased for Tommie's Pizza, at 1556 Selby Ave. in St. Paul.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

How pizza joints thrived during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Alexandria restaurants to either close their doors entirely or shift gears and adapt to an ever-changing food landscape. But pizza restaurants are a different story. No stranger to the to-go box, the quick and transportable nature of pizza has helped these businesses survive in...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Top gluten-free pizza restaurants in Saint Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - While you are on a gluten-free diet, you may go to miss pizza, right. Since gluten is one of the proteins in wheat to make pizza dough. But don't worry, here are some of our picks for gluten-free pizza restaurants in the St. Paul area that may help you to find one.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities

Stay up to date on the latest from your favorite restaurants, bars and food purveyors. For a complete list of past openings and closings organized by month, scroll to the bottom of the page. Now Open. EaTo (305 S. Washington Av., Mpls., helloeatompls.com) Downtown Minneapolis' Eastside restaurant is getting an...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

These Are The Only Original McDonald's Arches Left

McDonald's menu is known for Happy Meals, Big Macs, and of course, the ubiquitous golden arches. Anyone who spots them knows that they're in the presence of (as of last September) one of the chain's more than 38,000 locations around the world, according to Eat This, Not That!. According to the book "Fast Food Nation" (via an article posted by Business Insider), a Sponsorship Research International survey found that a stunning 88% of people recognize the golden arches, compared with a mere 54% who can identify the Christian cross. In fact, the arches were originally developed for just that reason: to make the restaurants extra-visible and identifiable when compared to surrounding structures, per another Business Insider post.
Saint Albans City, VTSt. Albans Messenger

See how this St. Albans-born Trout Unlimited organizer kept a Girl Scouts program going through the pandemic

ST ALBANS — With the onset of COVID-19, one Vermonter’s ecologically-minded programming with Trout Unlimited stood to be cancelled entirely. But St. Albans native and UVM and Bellows Free Academy alumnus Barbara Luneau, a geologist, was not about to let that happen. And for her efforts, she was recently recognized by Trout Unlimited as “Stream Champion” for her work as part of the organization’s council in Colorado.
RestaurantsPosted by
Caught in Southie

Java House is closing for renovations

For over 30 years, Java House has been serving up some of Southie’s favorite coffee and breakfast items! Well, Sunday, August 15th the beloved coffee shop will be closing its doors for a few months for some improvements. The word is a new kitchen complete with pizza oven will be...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.

