After ‘Free Guy’ Won the Box Office, Hollywood’s Next Pandemic Hit Is a Big Question Mark

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.