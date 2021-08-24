‘Flashes of Creation’ recounts the Big Bang theory’s origin story

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. When he was 60 years old, Albert Einstein rented a small cottage on Nassau Point in Southold. It was the summer of 1939. He enjoyed sailing, sunbathing and long walks by day, and playing violin in a local string quartet that met twice a week in one another’s homes to play Brahms, Beethoven and Mozart. Joining him at the cottage were his daughter Liserl and his secretary Helen Dukas, who cooked and cleaned for him and did his mail while he worked on a chalkboard in the living room, expanding on his scientific theories. Having triumphed with E=mc2 which explained certain things about light, energy, and mass, he was now trying to find a proof for what he called his Unified Theory.