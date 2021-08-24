Cancel
Astronomy

‘Flashes of Creation’ recounts the Big Bang theory’s origin story

By Christopher Crockett
Science News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Bang wasn’t always a sure bet. For several decades in the 20th century, researchers wrestled with interpreting cosmic origins, or if there even was a beginning at all. At the forefront of that debate stood physicists George Gamow and Fred Hoyle: One advocated for an expanding universe that sprouted from a hot, dense state; the other for a cosmos that is eternal and unchanging. Both pioneered contemporary cosmology, laid the groundwork for our understanding of where atoms come from and brought science to the masses.

www.sciencenews.org

Niels Bohr
