Colleges Are Coming Back — Here's What Their COVID Protocols Look Like

As college students flock back to Nashville’s campuses for another year of learning in a pandemic, they will return to more COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. Both public and private higher-education institutions have varying degrees of COVID-19 rules that are determined by different boards and presidents. Some schools have stricter guidelines than others, but there doesn’t seem to be significant patterns or uniformity in the schools’ approaches. All of these protocols can and likely will change, of course, as COVID-19 cases increase or decrease over the course of the school year, and as the schools see fit.