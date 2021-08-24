Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon City, OR

How Working in a Professional Kitchen Helps Me Clean (and Do Laundry!) Better at Home

By Rachael Narins
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday as I was doing the laundry, I realized I was using the principle of mise en place to keep my task on track, something I practice while working in professional kitchens. It’s well-known as a way to prepare for cooking, but I’ve found it’s the perfect tool for keeping everything at home running smoothly.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Oregon City, OR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Ing#The Laundry#Common Sense#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
GardeningApartment Therapy

The 7 Trees You Should Never Plant in Your Yard, According to Real Estate Pros

A quick heads-up: Note that any specific plants mentioned in this story or any others may be toxic to pets or humans. “Toxic” plants can induce symptoms that range from mild (upset stomach) to severe (possible death). If you have a cat, dog, or kid, make sure you research the plants ahead of time on a reputable site like ASPCA.org, PetPoisonHelpline.org, Poison.org, or by calling your vet or pediatrician.
Home & Gardenazbigmedia.com

3 ways to keep your home smelling fresh

You will notice when you walk into anyone’s house that there is usually a distinctive smell that you pick up on. It could be that they always have something cooking on the stove, which can either be a great smell or a bad one depending on what’s in the pot! Perhaps you notice the air freshener that they use or the scent of their chosen laundry detergent? It could even be the scent of their pets if they have one, or a musty smell. Whichever house you go into, you’ll notice these smells – good and bad – but it’s unlikely that you’ll pick up on the scent in your home unless something drastic changes. So, how do you know if your home smells good or bad? Well, here are a few ways that you can make sure your home is always smelling fresh, so you don’t need to worry about what your guests think!
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Home & GardenGear Patrol

How to Clean a Rug No Matter How Filthy It Is

If you haven't given your rugs a deep clean in a while, there's a good chance you should get on that right now. This applies to you especially if your rug isn't the same color as it was when you first bought it. Kids make spills, pets shed, people have accidents — basically, life happens and your rugs usually take the brunt of it. Rugs are a great way to tie a room together, but they're also a great way to trap dust, allergens and bacteria.
Home & GardenConsumer Reports.org

How to Get Rid of Stuff at Home

Sealed in a plastic bag in the back of Kris Schwartz’s bedroom closet is the student nurse’s uniform that her mother wore 80 years ago, complete with pinafore and removable cuffs. Her mother’s nursing cape hangs in a downstairs closet, and a journal her mother-in-law kept is safely stashed in the desk drawer of a home office. These relics are just a metaphorical speck in the “tsunami of stuff” Schwartz says she and her husband have accumulated in their Maine home over the decades.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

9 Laundry Tips That Prove Vinegar Is Liquid Magic

Believe it or not, vinegar is a cleaning powerhouse — especially when it comes to doing the laundry. Vinegar is an all-natural (not to mention, inexpensive) solution for softening water, pre-treating stains, and enhancing regular store-bought laundry detergents. It’s also safe to use in both high-efficiency and standard machines. So, wash away your worries with these need-to-know laundry tips.
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
Petstheleadernews.com

How to keep your home from smelling like you have pets

We have two cats and a dog and, between the litter box and the dog bed, our house stinks! We love our pets so much, but we don’t love the odors that they cause. Any tips for keeping our house from smelling like an animal shelter?. Sick of the smells...
Interior DesignBon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
LifestylePosted by
Tom's Guide

What makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning?

There seems to be a cleaning hack for everything these days, from polishing your stove top to removing limescale from your shower. But, there’s one thing most of these hacks have in common and that’s the household ingredients you need. Baking soda and white distilled vinegar seem to be the go-to for the majority of cleaning hacks, but why is this? Here, we take a look into the properties of each and consider why they’ve become so relied upon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy