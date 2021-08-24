Cancel
GMC makes the big 6.2-liter V-8 optional in the 2022 Yukon AT4

By Shane McGlaun
 8 days ago
Not long ago, we mentioned that Chevrolet is offering its big 6.2-liter V-8 engine as an option in more of its full-size Tahoe and Suburban models. GMC has now confirmed that its 2022 Yukon AT4 will also gain an available 6.2-liter V-8 engine. During the 2021 model year, GMC only offered the AT4 SUV with the smaller 5.3-liter V-8 engine.

The Yukon AT4 is an off-road-oriented trim for the full-size SUV. While few people will take such a massive vehicle off-road, many buyers will welcome the availability of a larger V-8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The standard engine will remain the 5.3-liter V-8.

2022 Yukon AT4 buyers won’t be able to choose the available 3.0-liter Duramax in-line-six-cylinder diesel engine in the AT4 trim level. Apparently, the design of the front bumper blocks the intercooler required for that turbo diesel engine, making it unavailable on the off-road-oriented trim. No diesel option is a shame since the torque they offer is welcome when off-roading.

With either available gasoline-powered V-8 engine option, the Yukon will continue to use the same 10-speed automatic transmission paired with a two-speed active electronic transfer case. For 2022, the Yukon AT4 will feature 20-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, red front hooks, a front underbody skid plate, and a heads-up display for the driver.

For those who might want to take the full-size SUV off-road, it also includes an inclinometer to help you prevent from getting stuck. Full-size SUVs are very expensive, and while the pricing for the 2022 Yukon AT4 hasn’t been announced, we do know it started at slightly less than $67,000 in 2021. There’s also no indication of how much of a price premium the larger 6.2-liter V-8 will command over the base V-8.

