Austin 3D-printing company Icon lands $207 million to continue rapid growth
When Icon printed its first home in 2018, co-founder Jason Ballard knew 3D printing had the potential to revolutionize the way we manufacture housing, defense and space. Less than four years later, the Austin-based construction startup has already use 3D printing technology to build more than two dozen homes and structures, is now working with NASA to develop habitats on the Moon and eventually Mars and has printed barracks for the Texas Military Department.
