Intel has provided a preview of its new Alder Lake chip. It will feature scalable client architecture. It comes to consumers by way of the company's Intel 7 process. We've heard a lot about Alder Lake in bits and pieces, be it via Intel itself when outlining products of the future or via third-party entities such as Noctua that are having to prepare for Alder Lake. But now, the chipmaker is giving an in-depth look at what we can all expect.