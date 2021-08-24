Cancel
Aussie RPG Broken Roads looks gorgeous in new trailer, but it's not coming until 2022

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago

Post-apocalyptic Aussie RPG Broken Roads has debuted a gorgeous new trailer that concludes with the announcement of a new 2022 release window. In case you missed its announcement at PAX Australia 2019, Broken Roads is the debut title from indie studio Drop Bear Bytes. The narrative-driven and "traditional" CRPG (computer role-playing game) has shades of Mad Max, Wasteland, and even a bit of XCOM in its gameplay, but with its own distinct hand-drawn aesthetic and post-apocalyptic Western Australia setting, which is based on real-world locations and environments.

