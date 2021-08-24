Cancel
Lecturers at Georgia university resign over COVID concerns

By Ed Stannard
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two University of North Georgia lecturers have resigned over concerns about teaching in the classroom during the state’s latest COVID-19 surge. “I feel that with COVID surging and us being asked to teach our courses face-to-face with potentially unmasked and unvaccinated students that, in my case, I think they are asking me to choose between my job and the health of myself and my family,” Lorraine Buchbinder told The Times of Gainesville.

