We like to tackle the pressing issues here on 94.3 The Point so I quickly put on my reporter hat (it was a bit dusty) and I dug in to see if there was any truth to the swirling rumors about a brand new Girl Scout cookie flavor joining the line up this year. As you can tell, this is serious business so I went straight to the top and talked to the C.E.O. of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, Eileen Higgins to get the cold hard facts. Let's just say, you're going to love what I found out! There IS a new cookie coming to town and it's going to rock your world.