Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

This Tranquil Refuge Blurs the Lines Between Indoors & Outdoors

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're fortunate enough to reside in Hawaii, you'll likely want to spend most of your time outdoors, weather permitting. That notion was top of mind when interior designer Stephanie Brown embarked on a Maui-based project for one of her clients. For obvious reasons, she approached the outdoor space with as much attention to detail, if not more, as she did the interiors. The result is something worthy of a resort—billowing palm trees, a gently rippling pool, and natural materials and fabrications that mesh effortlessly with their surroundings. Brown wanted to create a mood of "quiet, modern luxury."

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Outdoors#Tranquil#Makena Builders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
California StateApartment Therapy

A Rustic 320-Square-Foot 1972 California Cabin Is Exactly as Cute As It Sounds

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My partner, Stephanie, and I purchased this 320-square-foot fixer-upper cabin in an old mining town in California, to serve as a vacation home. I’m a visual designer and wanted to create a gold country vibe while adding personal touches of old Hungary. (Some of the furnishings were shipped from Budapest.) I identity as a modernist with a fondness for vintage designs and admiration for hand-crafted goods. Small spaces are my specialty [Apartment Therapy toured Su’s other small home years ago], and my identity definitely shines through my work. The fine detail is the most fun part of decorating a space. I tend to spend more time thinking about sourcing from nature or upcycling and how it functions as well as interacts in a space.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignBHG

4 Gorgeous Decor Trends to Try from IKEA's New Fall Collection

Summer is still in full swing, but we're already looking forward to the cozy evenings, colorful leaves, and pumpkin-flavored treats that accompany fall. The season ushers in warmth and comfort, a feeling that's perfectly encapsulated by IKEA's new fall collection. The limited-edition line is called HÖSTKVÄLL, which means "autumn evening"...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Affordable Tiny Cabin Is for Weekend Retreats or a Home Office

With working from home becoming more popular, we've seen a number of interesting home office solutions pop up in recent years: exquisitely renovated Airstream trailers, tiny offices on wheels, and of course, the good old backyard shed—ones that you can work in, do some yoga, and even serve booze. Following...
Interior Designpurewow.com

7 Interior Design Trends That Will Be Huge This Fall (Plus Two That Should Be Packed Away with The Beach Chairs)

The verdict is in: Cozy fabrics, warm, earthy tones, vintage pieces and private spaces are taking over the fall design scene. At the start of 2020, many were forced to reconfigure our homes into multi-multi-functional spaces that could accommodate the needs of working parents and home-schooled children. However, the novelty of ‘work from home’ has worn off, and we’ve all had a year and a half to adjust to the new normal (oh, what we would give to never use that phrase again). As a result, the trends we’re seeing for fall 2021 reflect more permanent changes we’ve made to our homes as a reaction to the pandemic. The central theme? Comfort, convenience and color. Here, find seven trends that designers predict will be huge for the upcoming season (and two that are to be avoided as we head into 2022).
Home & GardenPosted by
Taste Of Home

20 Fall Centerpieces for the Table That You Can DIY

Get inspired by beautiful fall centerpieces in every style! Each one is easy to recreate, and will bring cozy autumn vibes to your kitchen or dining room. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Interior Designrealtor.com

Is This Christina Haack’s Most Stunning Decor Style Yet?

Christina Haack is famed for her coastal beach decor style—yet on the latest “Christina on the Coast,” she rocks an entirely different look. In the episode “Midcentury Kitchen Reno,” Haack helps clients Mike and Tressa update their 1950s home in Long Beach, CA. This house once belonged to Tressa’s grandparents, and while Tressa feels sentimental about the space, she wants to update the home so it feels right for her 21st-century family.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

6 Inexpensive Decor Items That Will Completely Transform Your Home

Have you or someone you know recently been looking for a few simple ways to improve your home and revamp the decor in your living space? Maybe you have just moved into a new home, but you are not sure which decor items will be able to fit within your budget and make your home look fabulous? Perhaps you have been living in your house with the same old decor items for years or even decades, and you think now is the best time to try and improve the way things look? If this sounds like your situation, then continue reading to learn some helpful tips. This article will break down some simple and inexpensive decor items that will completely transform your home. You will be amazed at what a difference a few things can do for your living space.
Home & Gardensoundsandcolours.com

7 Mexican Tropical Patio Decor Ideas

If you’ve ever been to Mexico, you’ve probably been amazed by the exotic flowers, the architecture, and all those tropical colors and textures just as much as anyone else. It might be hard to translate all that to your own patio, especially when you can’t exactly grow any tropical plants there in a cold climate.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

49 Pretty Feminine Walk-In Closet Design Ideas

We continue telling you how to organize feminine interiors in your house, and now it’s time for the temple of any girl – for a walk-in closet! Let’s find out how to decorate and organize one. First of all, decide on the style, usually it’s the same style as you...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Tranquil Sunflower Hotels

This year, people are enjoying holidays that are closer to home and luxury holiday hideaway business Kip & Nook teamed up with flower delivery brand Interflora to introduce the world's first sunflower hotel. Nestled in the North Yorkshire countryside, the serene getaway lets staycationers enjoy a log-burning cabin, a flower-infused hot tub, an eco-friendly kitchen, a waterfall shower and a king-size bed.
Interior Designcountryliving.com

What is engineered wood flooring, and will it work in your home?

Wood flooring captures the essence of country homes – inspired by natural surroundings, and full of charming imperfections. And whilst the warm tones and textural character of wood are a natural fit for a country-inspired design schemes, not all wood flooring is created equal. When it comes to versatility, durability, and cost effectiveness, it’s hard to beat engineered wood flooring.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

Passive design keeps House Under Shadows cool and near net-zero

House Under Shadows is actually two houses, connected through passive design elements to provide efficient space for two families in a sustainable way. The structure is located in Karnal, Haryana, India, and was designed by Zero Energy Design Lab. The two separate houses each feature all the elements of comfortable...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

CEBRA forms danish seaside villa as angular inhabitable sculpture with undulating roof

Architecture studio CEBRA has completed a seaside residence in denmark wrapped in angular cutout facades and topped by an undulating roof. the structure is formed to respond to the specific site conditions, offering expansive views over the aarhus bay while also sheltering itself from the weather. the villa’s distinctive exterior makes it appear as an inhabitable sculpture that takes on a different shape depending on your point of view.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Choose The Fitting Bedroom Sofa

Sofa place is not just in the living room, you know? A bedroom is also a great place for a little sofa. The bedroom sofa is a great option for multifunctional furniture and can be used for many other things than just an extra seat. And then how about taking this comfortable and cozy idea to your bedroom too? Follow the post to see all the tips and inspirations we brought.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Beautiful Boho Sunroom Design Ideas

What do we lack in winter and fall most of all? Sunlight! That’s why I’ve decided to share some sunroom eye-candies, and there’s nothing more relaxing than boho style, so a boho sunroom will be a win-win idea. The main thing in a sunroom is lots of natural light and...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Small Terraces And Balconies That Will Catch Your Eye

This porch-like terrace enjoys privileged views of the countryside. In addition, being covered, it is perfect to enjoy in summer or during sunny winter afternoons, with a blanket. What do you do when you have a tubular terrace but enjoy a scandalous view? Take advantage of it! And this is...
Interior DesignHGTV

Minimalist Design Style 101

Minimalism in decor is all about deploying not-so-basic basics — that is, practical, high-quality pieces with unfussy silhouettes — to celebrate the simplicity of uncluttered, open living spaces. Minimalism became associated with modernism when master architect and designer Mies van der Rohe popularized the declaration that less is more (which originally appeared in a Robert Browning poem about a Renaissance painter — how’s that for design trivia?). In the 21st century, minimalism and modernism still coexist in stylish harmony — but minimalist style has expanded beyond its initial iteration to incorporate contemporary innovations (old Mies would have delighted in all the appliances you can hide in cabinets these days) and influences (who doesn’t love a rustic minimalist interior?). Now, as then, thoughtful minimalism feels like a breath of fresh air. Here’s how it comes together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy