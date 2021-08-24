This Tranquil Refuge Blurs the Lines Between Indoors & Outdoors
If you're fortunate enough to reside in Hawaii, you'll likely want to spend most of your time outdoors, weather permitting. That notion was top of mind when interior designer Stephanie Brown embarked on a Maui-based project for one of her clients. For obvious reasons, she approached the outdoor space with as much attention to detail, if not more, as she did the interiors. The result is something worthy of a resort—billowing palm trees, a gently rippling pool, and natural materials and fabrications that mesh effortlessly with their surroundings. Brown wanted to create a mood of "quiet, modern luxury."coveteur.com
