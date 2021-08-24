Cancel
New York City, NY

International Strange Music Day: Quotes That Will Inspire You To Listen To All Kinds Of Music

By Suneeta Sunny
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

International Strange Music Day is celebrated on Aug. 24 to encourage people to discover and listen to all kinds of music that they don't usually listen to. The day was established based on the idea of 'listening without prejudice.' International Strange Music Day was created by a New York City musician, Patrick Grant in 1998. Grant who was a graduate of Julliard believed that when a person broadens the spectrum of music one listens to, it changes the way the person looks at other aspects of life.

