International Strange Music Day: Quotes That Will Inspire You To Listen To All Kinds Of Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. Call him the anti-pop star. Harry Nilsson seemed to do all the wrong things for success in the music business. He didn’t tour. He didn’t even like doing other live performances. He wrote songs that seemed to be out of the mainstream even though other artists disagreed and recorded may of his tunes. (Three Dog Night had a big hit with “One”) He recorded an album of Randy Newman songs when few really knew who Newman was. He wrote and recorded a children’s story called “The Point” which became an ABC TV movie in February of 1971.